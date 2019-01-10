Judge to review payment formula in $65.5M au pair settlement

In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, photo, attorneys, from left, David Seligman, Nina DiSalvo and Alexander Hood of Denver's Towards Justice are shown outside the organization's office east of downtown Denver. In a deal filed Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in federal court in Denver, the companies that brought workers from around the globe to provide low-cost child care for American families have offered $65.5-million to settle a class-action lawsuit with nearly 100,000 au pairs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — A proposed $65.5 million settlement for low-paid child care workers from around the world will be divided up under a formula once a judge considers whether the agreement is fair, a decision that could take several months.

The deal filed this week in Denver federal court covers nearly 100,000 people, mainly women, who came to the United States to work as au pairs between Jan. 1, 2009, and Oct. 28, 2018.

Lawyers who have been representing them in the class-action case for free over the past four years expect to ask a judge for 35 percent of the settlement for payment and legal fees. That leaves about $40 million to be divided among the au pairs.

The lawsuit alleged 15 companies authorized to bring au pairs to the U.S. colluded to keep their wages low.