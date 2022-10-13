Judge reviews two sets of shell casings found in shooting investigation of BCC graduate

Christopher Mark Williams

Two sets of 9 mm shell casings recovered in the area of Arbor Pointe Townhomes following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Christopher Williams last summer originated from the same gun, according to a lab report from the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division.

Battle Creek Crime Lab Supervisor Todd Rathjen testified Thursday that shell casings recovered near a garbage can outside the Williams family's apartment and shell casings recovered outside the southeast corner of apartment 174 at the complex were determined to have been fired from the same weapon. Rathjen said the casings found near the garbage can are most likely from a separate incident.

This comes after the victim's father, Christopher Williams, testified Sept. 16 that he was aware of an "off and on" conflict between his son and Cameron Anthony James and that he heard multiple gunshots near the trash can outside of the family's Arbor Pointe apartment two or three weeks before his son was killed.

James, 19, is charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection with the 17-year-old's death. Open murder includes both first- and second-degree murder. If convicted of the more serious charge, James could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense Attorney Jolene Weiner-Vatter argued Thursday that none of the witnesses presented during three days of testimony could place James at the scene, nor could they say for a fact that it was James arguing with Williams over the phone moments before the shooting occurred July 11.

"It could have been anyone," Weiner-Vatter said. "(Witnesses) didn’t recognize a voice or didn’t hear the telephone call. They only heard Mr. Williams’ side of it."

Weiner-Vatter also stressed that no firearms or ammunition were ever recovered from James in the wake of the shooting.

"We don’t have to recover a firearm in order to prosecute somebody for shooting the firearm," Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert argued. "As far as identification is concerned, we have the messages from the telephones, the texts and the other evidence admitted (that) sufficiently shows identification."

Calhoun County District Court Judge Michelle Richardson will ultimately determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. Citing a great deal of testimony and evidence presented in the case, Richardson opted to adjourn proceedings Thursday so that she can "examine all of the evidence in its totality with a very fine eye."

Richardson is expected to deliver her ruling in open court at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

