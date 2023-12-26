Judge revokes bail for ‘Turtleboy’ blogger after alleged weekend incident of witness intimidation

A blogger and activist known as “Turtleboy” had his bail revoked by a Norfolk Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon.

Aidan Kearney will be held in the House of Corrections for up to 90 days.

Kearney turned himself in to police in connection to an alleged incident at a Medfield home on Friday night. He is accused of going to the home of a grand jury witness, shoving her, and threatening her.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for Kearney on Friday for that incident, just hours after he was arraigned on 16 felony charges for intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and picketing a witness.

For months, Kearney has been leading the “Free Karen Read” movement. Read is accused of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

