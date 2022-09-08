Judge revokes bond for Bluffton man accused of kidnapping, assaulting his girlfriend

A judge Thursday revoked bond for a man who police accused of holding a woman against her after he tried to contact her.

Landon Terhune, 35, of Bluffton, was charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, according to previous reporting by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Terhune formerly lived with the woman in Bluffton. Contacting her was a violation of his bond on the charges.

The incident began with an argument between the two Jan. 15 in the kitchen of a Plantation Point home on Fording Island Road. Terhune allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck, and stated that “she is his,” Makeia Jonese with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in court.

When the woman went to the bedroom to grab her things and leave, Jonese said, Terhune pushed her against the window and began to choke her. The woman was unable to contact police because Terhune allegedly threw her phone out. She was eventually able to escape to a nearby gas station to call police.

The woman told Judge Carmen Mullen that she suffered blunt force trauma, had a ruptured eardrum and had bruising to her neck.

Terhune was granted a $75,000 bond on Jan. 16. Part of his bond conditions meant he was supposed to have no contact with the victim. Terhune violated those conditions on at least two occasions, prosecutors said Thursday, when he contacted the victim on Aug. 20 and Aug. 31.

Terhune had also moved to Savannah, approximately five minutes from the victim. “As a result, I have not been living in my place of residence,” the woman said in court.

Terhune’s attorney, Jared Newman, said his client was “smitten” with the woman and since the incident his life has unraveled. Terhune, a local firefighter and EMT with “numerous life-saving awards,” has since lost visitation rights with his daughter.

“I don’t think he understood the gravity of reaching out (to the victim),” Newman said.

In one of the emails he sent to the woman, Terhune allegedly told her he wouldn’t contact her again. In another, just days later, Terhune reached out again, said Jonese.

“I’m sorry I scared her and I’m sorry that we’re all here,” Terhune said.

Mullen revoked Terhune’s bond and he was led away in handcuffs. As of Thursday evening, Terhune was in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found at Hopeful Horizons by calling their support line at (843)770-1070.