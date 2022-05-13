Judge revokes bond for former WWE superstar Tamara ‘Sunny’ Sytch charged in deadly crash

A former WWE superstar is back behind bars. A judge revoked the bond for Tamara “Sunny” Sytch for her DUI manslaughter arrest.

Police said Sytch had cannabis and alcohol in her system and was more than three times over the legal limit when she crashed into a 75-year-old’s car in Ormond Beach earlier this year.

The judge revoked Sytch’s bond, citing concerns over her past DUI arrests.

Judge Karen Foxman said Sytch was too much of a risk to the community after she had accrued three prior DUI convictions, was driving with a suspended license in 2015 and was found passed out in front of a Daytona Beach bar just a week ago.

Ormond Beach police said they found an unsealed bottle of Grey Goose Vodka on the floorboard of the white Mercedes Sytch was in at the time of the crash in March that killed Julian Lasseter, 75.

Police arrested Sytch last week after her blood results came back and she quickly posted bond.

Sytch’s attorney pushed to have her under house arrest with an ankle monitor rather than send her back to jail, but the state argued that Sytch was too much of a risk given her prior DUI arrests and convictions and that she should be locked up.

The judge agreed with the state.

Some of Lasseter’s family was in the court for the hearing but they were not ready to talk.

Sytch’s fiancé said Sytch feels sorry for what happened and did not think it was fair that the state would give her a bond only to take it away.

