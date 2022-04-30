Judge revokes bond on imprisoned Joplin teacher's state charge

Apr. 30—A Jasper County judge has revoked former Joplin middle school teacher Amanda Schweitzer's bond in an effort to pull her out of a federal prison and get her sent back to Missouri for prosecution on a state charge.

Schweitzer, 42, who taught at North Middle School in Joplin, was sentenced in November to serve 20 years without parole on a conviction in federal court in Springfield for sexual enticement of a student.

She is currently serving the sentence at the Aliceville Federal Correctional Institution in Alabama. But she still faces state charges of first-degree statutory rape in Jasper County and child kidnapping, first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child under 14 years old in Newton County.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson on Monday revoked a bond she had posted in the Jasper County case and issued a warrant for her at the request of the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney told the Globe that the warrant is an effort to get Schweitzer sent back here from federal custody to face her state charges.

Schweitzer was arrested in April 2017 following a Joplin Police Department probe of a child abuse hotline call placed by North Middle School officials in the wake of complaints brought to them by the mothers of three boys to whom Schweitzer had sent nude pictures of herself via Instagram.

When the mother of two of the boys brought them to the Children's Center in Joplin for interviews, she informed police that one of her sons had disclosed to her that he'd had sex with Schweitzer the previous day.

Further investigation record state that she'd had sex with him at her residence in Jasper County and on a prior occasion at a campground south of Joplin in Newton County.

Schweitzer posted bond on the Jasper County charge in August 2017 but was taken into federal custody a few months later in March 2018 after a federal grand jury indicted her on the enticement charge and a second count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

She ended up pleading guilty to the enticement count in a plea agreement dismissing the second count and was sent off to serve her time in Alabama without her state charges having been addressed as yet.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.