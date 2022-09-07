Judge revokes bond for man accused of kidnapping, killing Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher

A judge in Tennessee revoked bond for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, an avid runner and teacher who was discovered dead just days after she disappeared during her daily jog last week.

Cleotha Abston, sporting a dark green prison jumpsuit, a facemask and handcuffs, appeared in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment on a first-degree murder charge. He told the Shelby County judge at the start of the hearing that he preferred to be called Cleotha Henderson.

The 38-year-old suspect was previously being held on $500,000 bond on counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft and fraud. But General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi made that decision on Tuesday, before Henderson had been hit with murder charges in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance and death.

Memphis police said Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and billionaire heiress, went out for an early-morning run on Friday near the University of Memphis campus. Around 4 a.m., she was approached by a stranger who forced her inside his SUV after brief pre-dawn struggle. Her disappearance sparked a massive, days-long search, that culminated with the discovery of her body late Monday.

Fletcher’s remains were found behind a vacant building near Victor St. and Person Ave., some seven miles from where she disappeared. Police did not publicly confirm her identity until Tuesday morning.

According to a police affidavit released later in the day Tuesday, officers said they noticed vehicle tracks next to the duplex’s driveway, and they “smelled an odor of decay.” In a nearby trashbag, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts consistent with those Fletcher was wearing.

U.S. Marshals arrested Henderson on Saturday, after his DNA was discovered on a pair of Champion slide sandals found alongside a damaged cellphone near where Fletcher was last seen. He was initially hit with charges of kidnapping and evidence tampering, but authorities added the count of murder following the discovery of Fletcher’s body.

