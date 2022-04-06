Judge revokes bond for man accused of killing New Smyrna Beach teen in drunk-driving crash

A Volusia County judge revoked the bond of a man accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a van, killing a 17-year-old New Smyrna Beach High School student.

Police said the crash, which also critically injured the boy’s mother, happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday near state Road 44 and I-95 in New Smyrna Beach.

Michael Miles, 32, posted his $150,000 bond Monday, but the judge revoked that bond Wednesday morning, citing not only the seriousness of the crime but some of the prior offenses on his record.

Police said Miles was drunk behind the wheel when he slammed into a van, killing Siddharth Sukhdeo, 17, known to his friends as “Sidd” and leaving his mother with eight broken ribs.

Officers said Miles was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash, and court records show he pleaded no contest to a DUI charge in 2012.

“It’s clear Mr. Miles has no intention of abiding by reasonable conditions both of the law and of any release,” Judge Karen Foxman said.

Sidd’s father, Satesh Sukhdeo, said Sidd was an honor roll student and a talented musician on both the trumpet and violin with dreams of going to Julliard and becoming a bandleader after graduation.

“He’s made such an impact on everyone he has touched whether it’s students, other parents

uncles, aunts he is just a tremendous person and we are at a loss for what he could have done in the future,” his father said.

Sidd’s mother remains hospitalized at Halifax Hospital, and the family says she’s undergone three surgeries for her injuries but is doing better.

Miles entered a not-guilty plea and is expected back in court next month.

