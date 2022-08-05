Judge revokes probation of Tupelo bank robber

Aug. 4—OXFORD — A Lee County man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for violating probation while waiting in Lee County Jail to be sentenced on bank robbery charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mills revoked the supervised release, commonly called probation, of Jasper Michael Wagner on Wednesday afternoon. Mills presided over the original cases where Wagner, 56, of Tupelo, was convicted of robbing banks in Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina in late 2010.

The court determined that Wagner violated his supervised release by violating the law when he robbed a bank in downtown Tupelo in April and by leaving the judicial district without permission when he fled to Alabama. Mills then sentenced Wagner to serve 33 months in federal prison and tacked another five years of supervised release on the end.

Wagner walked into the Community Bank on West Main Street in Tupelo on April 6 around lunchtime and handed the clerk a note telling her to provide him $5,000. He walked out of the bank with around $5,000 in a bank bag. When he was apprehended in a Leeds, Alabama hotel room about 4 hours later, he still had the bank bag and most of the money.

In late July, Wagner pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to robbing the Tupelo bank. When he is sentenced Nov. 1, Wagner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Since 2002, Wagner has pleaded guilty in federal court to 10 bank robberies in seven states, from New Mexico to the Carolinas, including three in Mississippi. Wagner's life of crime has followed a distinct pattern: He robs several banks, gets caught, serves about 10 years in prison, gets out and starts robbing banks again.

The first documented string of Wagner's bank robberies began in late 2000 and included banks in New Mexico, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and two in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to robbing seven banks. Following his release in early 2010, Wagner stole a car in December 2010 and robbed banks in Horn Lake; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Mebane, North Carolina.

He pleaded guilty to those three bank robberies in January 2013, and the following June he was sentenced to 130 months (just under 11 years) plus five years of supervised release as well as more than $14,000 in restitution. He was sent to a federal prison in Atlanta but did not serve the full 130 months.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Wagner was released Dec. 17, 2021. Less than four months later, he robbed the Community Bank in Tupelo.

