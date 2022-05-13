Judge revokes WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch's bond in drunk driving death case

A judge ordered WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch be jailed while she awaits trial on a charge of drunk driving causing death, agreeing with prosecutors that Sytch posed a threat to the community because of her repeated instances of driving while intoxicated.

Sytch, who did not testify during the bond hearing Friday morning, hugged her fiancé and was then handcuffed before briefly speaking to her attorney and being led away.

Ormond Beach police said that on March 25, Sytch's vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the back of a stopped car at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Granada Boulevard, leading to the death of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75.

WWE Hall of Famer charged: Police: WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested in fatal Ormond Beach crash

DUI Court observes 10 years: With a gavel, a pee cup and speeches, Volusia DUI court marks 10 years of helping people

Man sentenced: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for crash that killed pregnant woman in Ormond Beach

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch holds hands with her fiancé, James Pente, before her bond hearing on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .280, which is 3-1/2 times the legal limit of .08 set by Florida law, police said.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyst testified Friday that in addition to alcohol, Sytch's blood test detected THC, which indicates she had been smoking or consuming marijuana sometime before the crash.

And an Ormond Beach Police Officer testified that officers found an unsealed bottle of Grey Goose vodka in the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Circuit Judge Karen Foxman noted that Sytch had the bottle of vodka in the car and later admitted to drinking vodka earlier that night.

Tamara Lynn Sytch

Sytch's defense attorney, Steven deLaroche, had asked the judge to allow Sytch to remain free, but require her to wear an ankle monitor with an alcohol sensor.

"The defendant is a threat to the community and I do not feel that a monitor will protect the community. It is too easy to evade," Foxman said, ordering that Sytch be jailed pending trial.

Story continues

Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger had argued that Sytch was a threat to the community, noting she was arrested in New Jersey in February on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

She said Sytch was also arrested in January in New Jersey on a restraining order violation related to domestic violence.

Under questioning by Terwilleger, an Ormond Beach police officer testified that on May 5 Daytona Beach Police found Sytch apparently intoxicated on the sidewalk outside Robbie O'Connell's pub at 550 Seabreeze Blvd. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The next day she was arrested in the fatal crash in Ormond Beach.

Tammy Sytch hands her jewelry to her fiancé, James Pente, as she is taken into custody, Friday, May 13, 2022, after her bond for a drunk driving causing death charge was revoked.

Sytch, 49, was taken into custody May 6 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. The State Attorney's Office has formally charged her with one count of DUI causing death; one count of driving with a suspended revoked license causing death/serious injury; four counts of DUI with "damage to person;" and two counts of DUI with damage to property, according to a document filed Friday. The charges add up to a potential 26 years in prison if convicted on all counts and with the sentences running consecutively.

Sytch was released May 7 from the Volusia Branch Jail on $227,500 bail.

Terwilleger filed the motion May 9 to revoke Sytch's bond and place her on pre-trial detention.

Sytch felt bad about the man's death, her fiancé, James Pente, said as he left the courtroom. He said he also felt bad for what had happened to the man.

But Pente said he was also upset about the timing in the case.

"They should have decided she was a threat to society before they granted a $225,000 bond. We paid $22,000 and then 24 hours later decide that she's a threat to society. That should have been decided before collecting $22,000 of my money," Pente said.

He said he would not get his $22,000 back, which is about 10% of the bond, the amount he had to put up to release her.

James Pente talks with his fiancé Tammy Sytch, as she leans on the partition between the gallery and the defense table, Friday, May 13, 2022, before a bond hearing for a drunk driving causing death charge.

Police reports have stated Pente owns the car Sytch was driving at the time of the crash, but he said that isn't true.

He said he was also upset by her being locked away. Before the hearing, Pente and Sytch held hands across the short wall that divides the defendant's chair from the gallery.

"I'm upset about losing the love of my life, the mother of my children and everything that I have to look forward to in life. That's what I'm upset about," Pente said.

Sytch has a history of driving offenses.

She was charged with driving under the influence three times in a span of two months in 2015 in Pennsylvania and has never had a valid Florida driver's license, according to Terwilleger's motion.

Terwilleger wrote in her motion that Florida law allows for pre-trial detention if there is "substantial probability" a person committed the offense and poses a threat to the community.

Sytch has multiple previous driving arrests

Terwilleger listed Sytch's prior offenses.

Sytch was arrested on May 30, 2015, in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, on several charges, including driving under the influence, driving while license is suspended or revoked and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .253, according to the motion. That is more than three times the legal limit.

It wasn't long before she was arrested again. On June 1, 2015, Sytch was arrested in Carbon County on charges including driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and reckless driving. Sytch's blood alcohol level was .300, according to the motion. That is 3-3/4 times the legal limit.

On June 20, 2015, Sytch was arrested again on charges including driving under the influence, driving without a license and careless driving, according to the motion. Sytch's blood alcohol content was .078, according to the motion, below the legal limit of .08.

On Dec. 17, 2015, Sytch pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI and one count of BAC .02 or greater in Pennsylvania and the remaining charges in the three cases were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Sytch was sentenced to probation. But on Oct. 3, 2016, she violated her probation, according to the motion.

Sytch was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2017, to the Carbon County Prison, according to the motion.

On Jan. 12, 2017, Sytch pleaded guilty in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to driving without a license.

As of May 9, 2022, Sytch has never had a valid Florida driver's license, the motion states. Sytch has a suspended license from Pennsylvania, the motion states.

Sytch is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Whitney Hill, who is Lasseter's daughter and representative of Lasseter's estate.

Besides Sytch, the lawsuit names James F. Pente as a defendant. Pente, a resident of Ormond Beach, owned the vehicle that Sytch was driving at the time of the fatal crash, according to the lawsuit filed in Volusia County Circuit Court.

Sytch was intoxicated while operating Pente's vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

The charging affidavit listed an Ormond Beach address for Sytch. But the lawsuit states she is a resident of Keansburg, New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: WWE Hall Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch has bond revoked in DUI case