Judge: Richard Allen allowed to change facilities

Apr. 14—DELPHI — The judge in the case against Richard Allen, a Delphi man accused in the deaths of teenagers Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams 13, has ruled that Allen will be allowed to be moved from his current location at Westville Correctional Facility (WCF) to another facility.

Allen had been housed at the WCF since November 2022.

Judge Frances Gull's decision to grant the move comes after Allen's defense team filed an emergency motion earlier this month to modify a "safekeeping order," per online court records.

In that emergency motion, Defense Attorney Bradley Rozzi noted that Allen's physical and mental health had been deteriorating rapidly since his client had been placed at WCF, according to court documents, a situation Rozzi likened to a "prisoner of war."

Some of Rozzi's specific complaints claimed that Allen had reportedly been "entombed" in a cell "no larger than that of a dog kennel," was forced to sleep on a concrete floor, was only allowed showers once or twice a week, was not allowed to visit with his wife and family and was not provided adequate outside time, court documents indicated.

"Simply put, this version of Richard Allen was a very different version than counsel for Mr. Allen had interacted with over the past five months," the defense team wrote in their motion. "Mr. Allen appeared to be suffering from various psychotic symptoms which counsel would describe as schizophrenic and delusional."

While Gull's response to the defense's motion didn't cite a specific location for Allen to be moved to, Rozzi did note that the defense was able to secure bed space for their client at the Cass County Jail, located approximately 20 miles from the Carroll County Courthouse, according to court documents.

Allen is due back in court on June 15 for a hearing inside Carroll Circuit Court.

Among other items on the agenda that day is a decision on whether Allen will be allowed out on bail.

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.

Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators released that they had arrested Allen on two felony counts of murder.