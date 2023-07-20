Judge: Richard Allen to stay at Westville

Jul. 20—DELPHI — Richard Allen, a Carroll County man accused in the deaths of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, will now stay at the Westville Correctional Facility as he awaits trial next January.

The order came down Wednesday afternoon from Allen County Superior Court Judge Frances Gull, who is the special presiding judge over the case, and it is in response to an Emergency Motion to Modify a Safekeeping Order that Allen's defense team filed earlier this year.

In that emergency motion, defense attorney Bradley Rozzi noted that Allen's physical and mental health had been deteriorating rapidly since his client had been placed at WCF, according to court documents, a situation Rozzi likened to a "prisoner of war."

Some of Rozzi's specific complaints include Allen had reportedly been "entombed" in a cell "no larger than that of a dog kennel," was forced to sleep on a concrete floor, was only allowed showers once or twice a week, was not allowed to visit with his wife and family and was not provided adequate outside time, court documents indicated.

Based on some of those allegations, Gull approved the move of Allen from the WCF in April.

But then came a June hearing inside Carroll Circuit Court.

During that hearing, Rozzi continued to argue some of the claims he set forth in his emergency motion, adding that the defense team found a cell inside the Cass County Jail that would allow for easier access to Allen prior to his January 2024 trial date.

But in Wednesday's ruling, Gull said the evidence presented at the June hearing "did not support many of the allegations advanced by defense counsel," according to court records.

Per Gull, Allen appeared to be "treated more favorably than other inmates housed at the Westville Correctional Facility," court documents indicated.

Gull's order added that the Indiana Department of Correction has provided, and will continue to provide, Allen with the necessary medical services, including any mental health services.

Allen has been housed at the WCF since late last year.

Along with Gull's order on the safekeeping motion, she also ruled Wednesday that the defense team could not go into the WCF to inspect Allen's cell, calling the desire to do so "unreasonable and oppressive, and beyond the scope of discovery."

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.

Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators announced they had arrested Allen on two felony counts of murder.