Judge to rule on admissibility of previous manslaughter plea in murder trial

Feb. 17—Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside will decide if jurors will hear that a man was on parole for a Charleston manslaughter when he allegedly gunned down a Summers County man outside of a Beckley pet store in May.

Tremaine Lamar Jackson, 28, of Charleston is charged with first-degree murder in the May 6 shooting death of Troy Lee Williams in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus at the sprawling Cranberry Creek Shopping Plaza. His trial is set to begin on March 1.

Following arguments at a Thursday pre-trial hearing, Burnside is considering Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons' request to admit into evidence a 2017 manslaughter guilty plea that Jackson had made in Kanawha County for a Dec. 27, 2015, murder.

In both shootings, the victims were shot in the abdomen. Police in both cases reported that the shootings were related to drugs.

"The state sought to introduce evidence of a prior manslaughter the defendant committed in Charleston," Parsons said. "The defendant pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that matter.

"The court took the admissibility of that evidence under advisement."

Burnside had not yet made a decision on Monday.

Parsons added that Burnside will permit prosecutors to introduce evidence that Jackson allegedly fled the scene of the crime after the Beckley shooting.

Beckley Police Department Detective Nick Walters investigated the shooting at Pet Supplies and testified at the motions hearing, Parsons said.

Officers were dispatched around 6:36 p.m. on May 6 to the parking lot of the popular pet and reptile supply store, where witnesses reported to police that they had heard a gun fire and had seen a white Ford passenger car speeding from the parking lot.

Police discovered that Williams, 39, had been shot one time in the abdomen. An ambulance crew took him to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Law enforcement officials began a search for suspects. Around 1 a.m. on May 7, police arrested Latoya Monique Carter, a 24-year-old woman, at her Charleston apartment in relation to Williams' death. Police charged Carter with accessory after the fact to first degree murder, and BPD Cpl. Dave Allard said the shooting appeared to be related to illegal drugs.

Following Carter's arrest, police announced they were searching for Jackson. At the time of Williams' murder, Jackson was on parole for the December 2015 death of Bryan Rogers on Charleston's West Side.

Police had arrested Jackson in 2017 shortly after Rogers' shooting death. Rogers was shot in the abdomen with a .380 caliber handgun. The weapon was not recovered at the time of Jackson's 2017 arrest.

According to Charleston police, Jackson said he had shot Rogers because the victim had allegedly stole $3,000 worth of heroin from him at the Transit Mall in Charleston a month before the shooting.

Jackson was tried twice in Kanwaha County Circuit Court for Rogers' murder. Both trials ended in a mistrial, with a judge declaring the first mistrial in September 2016 after a juror visited the crime scene on her own and then allegedly lied about it.

At a July 2017 bond hearing, Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Gordon argued against bail for Jackson. She said that there was still substantial evidence against Jackson and that he was a flight risk, had a propensity to commit more crimes and interfere with witnesses or jurors.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles E. King set Jackson's bail at $150,000, citing the second mistrial.

In November 2017, Jackson entered a Kennedy plea for voluntary manslaughter. Under a Kennedy or Alford plea, a defendant accepts a guilty plea but maintains innocence.

King sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison.

He was on parole when he allegedly shot Williams in Beckley in May.