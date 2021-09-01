Judge to rule on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Tom Hals
·2 min read

By Tom Hals

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge is expected to rule on Wednesday on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's request to approve its bankruptcy reorganization plan that would shield the company's Sackler family owners from future litigation over the opioid crisis.

If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves the deal, which Purdue values at more than $10 billion, it would clear a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits.

The plan would dissolve the drugmaker and shift assets to a new company owned by a trust rather than the Sackler family members.

The new company would be run to combat the opioid epidemic in U.S. communities that alleged Purdue and its owners aggressively marketed the painkiller OxyContin while playing down its abuse and overdose risks.

The plan includes legal releases shielding Sackler family members from future opioid litigation, a controversial provision that some states opposed.

The Sacklers have denied allegations, raised in lawsuits and elsewhere, that they bear responsibility for the U.S. opioid epidemic. They have said they acted ethically and lawfully while serving on Purdue's board.

The Purdue bankruptcy plan includes a $4.5 billion contribution from Sackler family members. The contribution is in the form of cash that would be paid over roughly a decade and also includes $175 million in value from relinquishing control of charitable institutions.

"In our view, the Sacklers are responsible for extensive harm in Maryland and nationwide," said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh in a statement on Tuesday. "This plan allows the Sacklers to enjoy riches amounting to billions of dollars."

The legal fight will likely drag on beyond Wednesday's ruling. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who has opposed the plan, is preparing to appeal if necessary, according to his office.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based drugmaker pleaded guilty to criminal charges in November stemming from its handling of opioids.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Photos: Surveying the damage after Hurricane Ida slams New Orleans, 16 years after Katrina

    A view from the ground in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida slams into the city, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina.

  • Evacuees urged not to return home after devastation from storm Ida

    Evacuees who fled Ida before the storm hammered southern Louisiana are being urged not to return home just yet as the long, arduous recovery is only beginning from one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast. Three days after the Category 4 hurricane came ashore, more than a million homes and businesses remained without electricity on Wednesday and power utility Entergy Corp warned it may take weeks to restore service in some areas where transmission towers lay in crumpled heaps of metal. The storm killed at least four people and will leave many thousands more in misery as countless homes were destroyed and towns were flooded, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, which killed some 1,800 and nearly destroyed New Orleans 16 years ago.

  • Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage

    An ever-swelling amount of space debris is threatening satellites that hover around Earth, making insurers leery of offering coverage to the devices that transmit texts, maps, videos and scientific data, industry sources said. Thousands of new satellites are being launched into areas where orbital rubbish has been accumulating since early space missions nearly 65 years ago. The surging collision risks have left the handful of insurers that offer satellite coverage pulling back or exiting the market, executives and analysts said.

  • Evacuees anxiously follow course of California fire near Lake Tahoe

    Red Cross officials who have turned a Carson City recreation center into a shelter have tried to make evacuees from the wildfire raging near Lake Tahoe as comfortable as possible. But it is information that is most craved by those staying at the rec center in western Nevada and others who have found their own shelter after some 50,000 people were given evacuation orders because of the Caldor fire across the state line in California. Forest Service staff stood at the door of the rec center, pointing to a poster-sized map on an easel as they answered questions from evacuees about where the fire was in relation to people’s homes.

  • Southwest pilots fed up with pandemic working conditions slam management for sheltering at home while they were 'crammed into hotel shuttles' and cockpits for long hours

    The lawsuit alleges that pilots are "amongst the most at-risk work groups immediately after first responders and healthcare employees."

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • An airline is offering more than $180,000 in potential bonuses to recruit and retain pilots amid a massive shortage

    American Airlines' subsidiaries, Piedmont, Envoy, and PSA, are offering generous bonuses as pilot shortages continue to impact the industry.

  • Rattle raises $2.8M from Lightspeed and Sequoia to modernize enterprise sales stack

    This is a problem, as most employees at a mid-sized or large-sized firm spend a fourth to a third of their days on internal communication applications. Now a San Francisco-headquartered startup is attempting to build software that makes it much more convenient to engage with business services. Rattle is building a real-time and collaborative “connectivity tissue” to address the siloed nature of modern record-keeping and intelligence platforms, said Sahil Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive of the eponymous startup, in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • An Oregon McDonald's is so desperate for workers it hung a huge banner outside calling on 14-year-olds to apply

    Some restaurants around the US have had to close their dining rooms over lack of workers, so franchisees are looking for alternatives.

  • Apple's crumbling wall of silence

    Long-quiet Apple employees are beginning to speak their minds. In recent weeks they've talked publicly about experiences with harassment and discrimination, concerns about business decisions, and objections to policies that some feel open their personal lives to corporate scrutiny.Why it matters: Employee activism has been on the rise across Silicon Valley, but until recently, Apple workers have largely avoided public criticism of their employer. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations sparking new procedures, concern from Colorado health systems

    An increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Colorado is prompting new concern and procedures from hospital systems statewide.

  • Facebook's largest content moderator has reportedly struggled with the ethics of its work for the company, which requires contractors to sift through violent, graphic content

    Contracting firm Accenture deems Facebook too valuable a client to part with, even as some insiders raised questions about the work, the NYT reported.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on...

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    There's certainly no shortage of advice about how to invest for a successful retirement. However, sometimes it can be hard to know who to believe. If you don't have a trusted fiduciary financial...

  • The face of America's auto industry is changing

    Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosForeign automakers and suppliers now employ more U.S. workers than domestic carmakers do, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Why it matters: The American auto industry is not the Detroit-based monolith it used to be. The shifting landscape now counts Chrysler as part of the Dutch giant Stellantis and Tesla as one of America's Big Three. Meanwhile, global carmakers and suppliers have been steadily expanding

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.