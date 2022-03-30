Judge to rule on Sajjaad J. Butler motion to withdraw murder plea

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Prosecution and defense attorneys each presented arguments on Tuesday about why a Canton man should or should not be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea in a murder case.

Sajjaad J. Butler, 20, has asked Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest to allow him to rescind his guilty plea for fatally shooting Gaven J. Carlisle, 22, on March 5, 2021 during a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery.

Butler is serving a sentence of 30 years to life, comprising 25 years to life for aggravated murder and five years for a gun specification. He also pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

His attorney, Jacob Will of Canton, told Ernest at a hearing Tuesday that Butler's plea should be set aside because his defense attorneys, Mark Perlaky and Anthony Koukoutas, were ineffective. He said their performance constituted a manifest injustice, the standard which must be met for a judge to allow a defendant to withdraw a plea.

Will said Butler did not have adequate time to consider his plea, and that defense attorneys did not communicate with the defendant between the time he entered his plea and the time he was sentenced.

Butler previously complained in court about his attorneys. Before pleading guilty in September, he made an unsuccessful request to Ernest to replace Perlaky, then a public defender, and Koukoutas, a private attorney from Canton.

Ernest declined to replace the defense team at the time. He said they had successfully argued to suppress "the most incriminating part" of a statement Butler made to police on the day of the murder.

"I couldn't imagine finding two other attorneys who could represent you as well as they have represented you up to this point," Ernest said during the Sept. 21 hearing when Butler pleaded guilty.

Assistant county prosecutor Fred Scott said Tuesday that Koukoutas repersented Butler in two other cases that were resolved after he was sentenced for murder. Koukoutas represented him when he pleaded guilty to assaulting a Tuscarawas County corrections officer on July 24, and in a Stark County case arising from an April 2020 incident in which Butler fired a gun, injuring a 17-year-old girl.

Scott said Butler's grounds for setting aside his guilty plea were not specific and do not rise to the standard of a manifest injustice required for a judge to grant such a request.

Had Butler tried to withdraw his guilty plea before sentencing, he would have faced a lower standard than "manifest injustice," according to County Prosecutor Ryan Styer.

Ernest did not make a decision on Butler's request Tuesday. He said he will issue a written decision after considering filings and transcripts.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Sajjaad J. Butler asking judge to set aside guilty plea in murder