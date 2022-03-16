How a judge ruled after a 3-day trial over a fatal 2018 Peoria family feud

PEORIA — A judge took about an hour before finding a Peoria man guilty of shooting his uncle nearly four years ago.

After a nearly three-day trial, Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa found Anthony L. Jackson, 32, guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the June 7, 2018, shooting death of Timothy Jackson.

The younger Jackson now faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison when sentenced on May 4. He'll remain in the Peoria County Jail until sentencing.

His attorneys, Jason Netzley and Christopher Nelson, argued that no evidence linked their client to the slaying nor to an earlier stabbing. Anthony Jackson did not testify.

Timothy Jackson, 43, had allegedly been stabbed by his nephew hours before being shot to death. He'd been treated and released at the hospital, then drove back to his home in the 600 block of West Willcox Avenue, where he was shot near his house.

Officers had gone to the hospital, but Timothy Jackson had refused to cooperate with them, according to police reports and court records.

Prosecutors Larry Evans and Brenda McCavitt contended the night of violence was in response to an earlier incident involving the two men.

The time from when Timothy Jackson was stabbed to when he was fatally shot was less than six hours, according to trial testimony.

Anthony Jackson opted for what's called a bench trial, in which a judge rather than a jury weighs the evidence in the case and reaches a verdict.

