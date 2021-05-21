A judge ruled that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell could keep his address secret, after Lindell's lawyers said someone repeatedly threatened to decapitate him

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell with President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing on March 30, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A judge says MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell doesn't have to publicly share his address in a legal battle.

A legal filing said Lindell had received malicious phone calls and death threats.

It also said someone mailed a pair of pillows covered in fake blood to MyPillow's headquarters.

A district judge in Washington, DC, has ruled that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell doesn't have to publicly reveal his address in court documents related to his legal battle against Dominion Voting Systems, after lawyers for Lindell said it would put him at risk of death threats.

In documents filed May 14, legal representatives for Lindell said MyPillow had reported at least seven people to the Chaska, Minnesota, police, claiming the people had "directly threatened Mr. Lindell's life or physical safety."

This included a person who Jeremiah Pilon, the deputy general counsel for MyPillow, said repeatedly ringed MyPillow's call center and detailed a plan to kidnap and decapitate Lindell.

Pilon added that the local police patrolled MyPillow's corporate office more often in response.

Lindell, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a major GOP donor, has repeatedly supported Trump's debunked claims challenging the integrity of the 2020 election.

This has led to Twitter blocking him, retailers pulling his products, and Dominion filing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against him, after he spread baseless claims that its voting machines helped rig the election.

As part of that case, Lindell filed a motion May 14 for leave to file his home address under seal and ex parte, rather than filing it publicly. His request was granted by DC District Judge Carl Nichols on Tuesday.

"Lindell reasonably believes that publicizing his residential address would, in all likelihood, put him at risk of imminent harm," Douglas Daniels and Trey Mayfield, Lindell's defense counsels, wrote in the filing.

Pilon said that in December a "threatening box" was delivered to MyPillow's headquarters in Chaska.

"The box was open on top and contained two MyPillow bed pillows that had been slit open and splattered with a red-colored substance intended to look like blood," Pilon wrote. He added that a sign was attached to the box reading: "Mike Lindell Loves Murderers."

He added that MyPillow could present the court with audio recordings of some of the threats.

In March, Lindell said he hadn't been to his home in Minnesota for two months over safety concerns and instead had been moving between "undisclosed locations."

He also took a hiatus from in-person events, which he said were "too risky," but he has since spoken at events including the Conservative Political Action Conference and a rally at South Dakota's Corn Palace to promote his voter-fraud website, Frank Speech.

