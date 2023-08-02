How a judge ruled after Norfolk DA asked to limit what Karen Read's defense team can say

DEDHAM — The judge overseeing the case against accused murderer Karen Read denied a request from prosecutors to limit what the defense team can say about the case outside court, WCVB reported.

Judge Beverly Cannone took the request, which was made in June, under advisement after hearing arguments about the motion last week. She issued a memorandum and order on Monday denying the prosecution’s request.

Read, of Mansfield, is accused of striking her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her SUV outside a Canton home after a night of drinking on Jan. 29 of last year. The Fairview Road home belonged to another Boston police officer.

O'Keefe, of Braintree, was found unresponsive in the heavy snow outside the home the following morning. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and was pronounced dead several hours later.

Read and her attorneys have alleged a cover-up, saying others were responsible for the officer’s death.

“We know who did it,” Read told reporters on the steps of the Dedham courthouse in May when asked if she committed the crime. "And we know who spearheaded this cover-up.”

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office described such statements as a "trial by media strategy,” prompting the unsuccessful request to Cannone to narrow the scope of what the defense can say in public about the case.

Cannone has also denied a request from the defense to remove herself from the case after Read's attorney argued that reports and blogs have created a public perception that the judge may have a personal connection to one of the witnesses.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Karen Read's lawyers can talk to about BPD Office John O'Keefe's death