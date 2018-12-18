A Judge Ruled Obamacare is Unconstitutional, Here's How it Could Impact Your Health Insurance

Signing up for the Affordable Care Act? Here’s how a federal judge ruling that Obamacare is unconstitutional affected open enrollment for 2019.

A federal judge’s ruling late Friday that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional is raising questions for tens of millions of Americans who depend on the law for their health insurance.

However, the law has not been invalidated yet, and the White House, Healthcare.gov, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have said that 2019 enrollment will proceed as planned. Most legal experts agree that the law will likely stand, at least until it is reviewed by the Supreme Court. The high court is unlikely to hear the case until 2020, the Associated Press reported.

Abbe Gluck, a Yale Law School professor who specializes in health law, tells TIME that the federal judge in the case, Reed O’Connor, has overstepped by attempting to reshape the law.

While she feels that the ruling is unlikely to survive an appeal in the circuit court or in the Supreme Court, she says that the political heft of the Affordable Care Act means that it is vulnerable to political attacks.

“The statute carries such political and legal traction that you never can become complacent,” said Gluck.

If the 2,000-page law dubbed “Obamacare” is repealed, Gluck says, it will have serious consequences across the healthcare system— not only for people on Medicaid, but also for those on private insurance, insurance through their workplaces, or on Medicare.

“All of those laws will have gaps now, and people will be paying more and losing coverage,” Gluck says.

She notes that many people are unaware that the benefits of the law touch the entire health system, and include provisions to keep down the price of drugs for Medicare patients; coverage for children’s vaccines, and preventive services such as cancer screenings.

The judge’s decisions to throw out the ACA also comes as the law is increasingly popular, according to poll data. In 2013, the law had an overall approval rating between 33% and 39%, according to Kaiser Family Foundation polls. By 2018, the approval rating rose to 53%, and many Democrats in the November midterm elections ran on protecting the law.

Here’s what you need to know about the ruling, and what it means for your health insurance.

Why did a federal judge in Texas rule the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional?

To understand O’Connor’s argument, one must look back to the 2012 Supreme Court Case National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) v. Sebelius, in which the court considered the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Two major provisions of the ACA were reviewed: the individual mandate, which required individuals to buy a minimum level of health insurance; and the expansion of Medicaid.

The ruling did not ultimately strike down any provision of the Affordable Care Act. The court found that that the individual mandate was constitutional under Congress’s taxation power. At the same time, a majority of the judges agreed that the expansion of Medicaid was unconstitutional because states hadn’t received enough notice to consent to the change. Nevertheless, the court ruled that the Medicaid provision could survive if the Health and Human Services Secretary had limited power to enforce the law— which in practice made the expansion optional for states.

In his ruling, Texas Judge O’Connor argued that since Congress eventually eliminated the individual mandate, the Affordable Care Act is no longer constitutional under Congress’s taxation power.

However, many legal experts, including Gluck, have argued that O’Connor’s ruling is on shaky ground.

Gluck says the Texas federal judge threw out the entire law on the grounds that Congress had never intended for the law to exist without the individual mandate. Eliminating the entire Affordable Act wasn’t the purpose of eliminating the individual mandate, Gluck says; the legislators only intend to alter it.

“A later Congress is entitled to amend the law,” Gluck says.

Will the ruling affect my health insurance under the Affordable Care Act?

The Affordable Care Act will stay in place until the appeals process is completed— and the case will possibly go before the Supreme Court. For now, at least, people with preexisting conditions, young adults between 21 and 26, and others who have been able to enroll in health insurance under the law will remain protected.