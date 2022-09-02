Judge ruled Ricardo Arroyo’s records from past allegations can be made public, with exceptions

A judge has ruled that the files related to the 2005 sexual assault investigation involving Ricardo Arroyo can be released, but with redactions to protect the victim. The documents are to be released to Arroyo by 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

Arroyo, who is a Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, went to court Thursday in pursuit of releasing the 17-year-old documents that have caused political challenges after they were leaked to a newspaper.

A recent Boston Globe report said a high school classmate of Arroyo’s told police he had assaulted her in 2005. The newspaper also reported a second teenage girl told police that she believed Arroyo assaulted her in 2007 after she got drunk at a party.

Arroyo was not charged in either case. He says the first time he heard about the allegations was when the Boston Globe reached out to him.

“As I have maintained from the beginning, I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Arroyo said in a statement Thursday night. “I know the records that I will receive Friday will show the allegations from 2005 were determined to be unfounded.”

My statement regarding the Court’s decision today. pic.twitter.com/3pLuR7ePNo — Ricardo Arroyo (@RicardoNArroyo) September 2, 2022

Arroyo previously accused current Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden or someone working on his behalf of leaking incomplete information to harm his reputation. Hayden’s campaign responded by saying Arroyo was “clearly caught lying multiple times to reporters as he made seemingly frantic attempts to cover up the disturbing accusations against him.”

Arroyo also called for an independent investigation into the apparent leak of documents related to the case.

This controversy comes just days before the Sept. 6 state primary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW