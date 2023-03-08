Judge rules on 1997 Shelby murder conviction

McCord

A man convicted of murder and other violent crimes hoped to have his life sentence lessened during a recent court hearing.

Instead, Travis McCord will spend the rest of his life in prison for his actions decades ago when he was a teenager.

The now 49 year old was resentenced to life in prison followed by an additional minimum of 25 years for his part in the robbery, rape and murder of Krista Byers in 1997.

The hearing took place in Cleveland County Friday.

Superior Court Judge Todd Pomeroy imposed the sentence.

McCord was 16 when he committed the crimes and 18 when convicted.

Since his conviction, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that defendants under the age of 18 at the time of the crime and convicted of life sentences have the right to a hearing about sentence reduction.

Taking a life

On Feb. 9, 1997, a group of people were staying at the Governor’s Inn in Shelby. A member of the group saw Byers staying in the next room.

Byers visited the group’s room and bragged about her boyfriend’s money and drugs next door.

Several hours later, McCord, along with Marquette Ruff, Amy Sigmon and Katina Lankford, barged into Byers’ room. Wielding a gun, McCord ordered Byers to lie face down on the bed, and he had the others leave so he could rape her.

McCord then put her in a car. The group left the motel in two cars. They traveled toward Polkville and down a dirt road.

McCord got Byers out of the car and shot her in the face. According to previous testimony, he ordered each person to shoot the bound woman.

Sigmon, Lankford and Ruff were each convicted of second-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Sigmon and Lankford were released in 2017. Ruff was convicted of the same offenses and is projected to be release in 2033.

McCord was sentenced to life without parole plus 25 years for first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape, burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A hearing was held in 2020 during which witnesses were called to help the defense establish mitigating factors in the case. The testimony focused on McCord's upbringing, response to peer pressure, the development of his brain at that age and how he processed situations.

Story continues

According to that testimony, McCord’s life started in East New York in 1980.

Relatives described a life entrenched in drug use and sometimes violence. Travis McCord was exposed to a life of drugs early. By 12 years old, he had been arrested for selling crack cocaine, according to testimony. When he was 15, he started running drugs up and down the East Coast to Shelby.

It was McCord’s third trip to Shelby when he raped and killed Byers.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Judge rules on 1997 Shelby murder conviction