Judge rules 25-year sentence for man convicted of assault in 2017 Hagerstown murder stands

A Washington County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday refused to vacate a 25-year prison sentence for a man convicted of assault in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man at Salem and McDowell avenues in 2017.

Although Clarence Warren Broussard III was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in the killing of Tony Mazingo, a jury in a June 2019 trial acquitted Broussard of the murder charges and convicted him of first-degree assault.

Washington County Circuit Judge Daniel P. Dwyer denied a defense motion to delay sentencing at the conclusion of Broussard's four-day trial and handed him a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Defense attorney Andrea Cheeatow filed an appeal, asking several questions of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals regarding the case.

Among the questions: Did the circuit court abuse its discretion by denying Broussard's request to delay sentencing at the conclusion of his trial?

Case sent back

The appeals court agreed that the defendant was denied his right to present evidence and make arguments regarding his sentence.

"We cannot conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the court's error was harmless," the appeals court said in a July 26 decision.

The appeals court sent the case back to Washington County Circuit Court for Broussard's re-sentencing, which happened Tuesday afternoon.

Washington County Circuit Judge Brett R. Wilson handled the re-sentencing Tuesday afternoon after Dwyer recused himself from the process.

Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Christopher McCormack told Wilson that sentencing guidelines for such a conviction calls for 18 to 25 years in prison.

McCormack said Dwyer considered the case to be a homicide and that Broussard "should be sentenced as a homicide."

"His sentence was appropriate," McCormack told Wilson.

Defendant has 'done a lot of growing'

Cheeatow talked about Broussard's struggle with alcohol and drugs. She said her defendant would like to return to California where he once lived, and that family there would welcome him in an attempt to get Broussard the help he needs.

Story continues

"He's done a lot of growing," Cheeatow said.

Cheeatow asked Wilson to give Broussard a 10-year sentence with the remaining of the 25-year sentence suspended. He has been incarcerated since 2017.

Story background: Appeals court rules man must be re-sentenced in Salem Avenue murder

Morgan County death: Authorities investigating death at West Virginia's Berkeley Springs State Park

Hagerstown arson: Hagerstown man charged in Monday fire at a home where five adults, infant were asleep

Hagerstown police theorized in charging documents that Broussard was angry at Mazingo, thinking he had something to do with the death of Broussard's cousin Charles Bradshaw IV about three weeks before the shooting.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Detective Casey Swope previously testified that Mazingo was with Bradshaw the night of Sept. 3. Bradshaw was later dropped off at Sheetz in Williamsport.

Bradshaw appeared on a Department of Natural Resources security video, which showed him driving his car to a parking lot near Cushwa Basin. He got out and walked alone toward the water.

Bradshaw's body was found floating the next day in the basin, but investigators didn't suspect foul play.

'Piece of garbage'

Members of Mazingo's family appeared at Tuesday's re-sentencing. They said surveillance cameras at the Cushwa Basin didn't show Mazingo with Bradshaw the night he died. They also said Broussard should be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

Mazingo's brother James Mazingo stood up in court and called Broussard a "piece of garbage."

"In my opinion, he got off light," James Mazingo said of Broussard's sentencing.

Wilson said it's unfortunate the troubles Broussard has faced in his life. McCormack also listed detail's of Broussard's criminal record.

But Wilson said "none of that justifies the death of a human being." Wilson ruled that Dwyer's sentence will stand.

Mazingo was standing on the corner of Salem and McDowell avenues on Sept. 24, 2017, when, according to trial testimony, a man in a dark, hooded sweatshirt walked up and shot Mazingo twice in the head.

Mazingo died four days later.

A black sweatshirt was found in an alley beside Goodwill Industries, and a state forensic scientist testified it had DNA from four people on it. There was a high probability that Broussard was one of the major DNA contributors found on the garment, according to trial testimony.

A state witness testified that he saw Mazingo's killer get out of a Dodge Stratus. However, the defense played a 911 call in which a woman tells the dispatcher she saw the shooter jump out of a Ford Explorer.

The state produced surveillance camera photos that showed both a Stratus and an Explorer near Salem and McDowell avenues around the time of the shooting.

Barbara Mallott, Broussard's former girlfriend, testified that Broussard told her to drive him to Salem Avenue after getting a phone call that night. He then told her to stay in the area and wait for his call.

When Mallott picked him up near Goodwill Industries, Mallott testified that Broussard told her "he shot Tony."

Mallott and her daughter testified that Broussard came back to the car without the black hooded sweatshirt he wore when he got out.

Cheeatow said in a previous phone interview that she doesn't know how rare it is to have a re-sentencing ordered in such a case. But she said at the time it's the first it's happened with a case of hers since she started practicing law here in 2005.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Judge declines to vacate 25-year sentence in 2017 Hagerstown murder