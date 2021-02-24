  • Oops!
Judge rules against Biden, bans enforcement of 100-day deportation pause

A federal judge late Tuesday indefinitely banned President Biden's administration from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on most deportations.

  Judge bans enforcement of Biden's 100-day deportation pause

    A federal judge late Tuesday indefinitely banned President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on most deportations. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction sought by Texas, which argued the moratorium violated federal law and risked imposing additional costs on the state. Biden proposed the 100-day pause on deportations during his campaign as part of a larger review of immigration enforcement and an attempt to reverse the priorities of former President Donald Trump.

  Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration's 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  Trump-appointed federal judge indefinitely blocks the Biden administration's 100-day deportation freeze

    The ruling serves as a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, who filed a lawsuit against the government over the moratorium.

  Federal judge blocks Biden's 100-day deportation freeze

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday indefinitely halted President Biden's 100-day ban on deportations, Politico reports.Why it matters: This is another blow from the courts to Biden's immigration agenda, preventing him from acting on a campaign promise to stop deportations during his first 100 days in office.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe ban issued by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, who had previously issued a temporary restraining order blocking the policy for two weeks, is nationwide and will remain in place as the case moves forward, or unless a higher court reverses it.Tipton "argued the moratorium violated federal law and risked imposing additional costs on the state [of Texas]," AP writes. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

