Judge rules against Indian national studying in Erie when charged in online sex sting

An Indian national in Erie on a student visa was indicted a year ago on a federal charge that he solicited a 13-year-old girl for sex online. He was charged in an undercover sting.

The defendant, Upendra Aduru, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison if convicted, and a new ruling from a judge has undercut his attempt to weaken the prosecution's case and argue that he was entrapped.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter has rejected a defense request that she throw out the statements Aduru made to investigators following his arrest on Oct. 6.

Aduru, who was studying in Erie as a graduate student, was taken into custody after authorities allege he drove to a park in Millcreek Township the night of Oct. 6 to have sex with a 13-year-old girl who lived in Pittsburgh. In reality, according to court records, the girl, named "Emmy," was an FBI agent who had posed as a minor in chats with Aduru over 16 days on Telegram, an instant messaging app.

The case is unusual because Aduru is a citizen of another country. As a foreign national, he presents a "a substantial risk of flight," Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo, who initially handled the case, said at Aduru's detention hearing at the federal courthouse in Erie on Oct. 13. Lanzillo ordered Aduru held in prison pending prosecution.

The most recent action in the case pertained to Aduru's statements to investigators.

In seeking to get the statements suppressed, the defense claimed that the investigators wrongfully obtained them from Aduru by coercing him, mainly be pressing him with questions about whether he knew the age of the fictitious girl, according to court records. The records show the investigators read Aduru his rights, and he elected not to have a lawyer present.

The investigators focused on a Telegram exchange in which "Emmy" told Aduru that she was "almost fourteen" and Aduru responded, "oh wow that's young," according to court records. Aduru is also accused of sending pornographic images to "Emmy" that showed adults having sex.

During the interview with investigators, which was recorded, Aduru denied that he knew the actual age of "Emmy," but he also stated that he thought she was "doing school," which he said would put her in "10th grade" and make her "17 years old," according to court records.

Aduru was 30 years old when he was indicted on a felony charge of inducing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The charge defines a minor as someone younger than 18. A conviction carries a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life. Foreign nationals convicted of certain crimes while in the United States can also face deportation under federal law.

In another exchange during the interview, Aduru told the investigators that he talked in sexual terms with "Emmy," but that at one point he "decided it's a fake" and that he drove to the park that night "to confirm whether she's a girl or not."

In another exchange, an investigator said to Aduru, "You came to meet 'Emmy' to take her back to your flat and have sex with 'Emmy,' right?"

Aduru responded, "Yes, sir," according to court records.

Baxter ruled against Aduru and his court-appointed lawyer, Joseph Otte, of Pittsburgh, on Thursday. She agreed with Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold and found that the investigators' interviewing techniques were not unconstitutionally coercive.

The investigators were Detective Sgt. Joseph Spusta of the Erie County District Attorney's Office and Detective Steve Dish of the Allegheny County police, which was involved because "Emmy" said she lived in Pittsburgh, according to court records.

"Under the totality of the circumstances, the Court is satisfied that Detectives Dish and Spusta conducted the interview of Aduru in a conversational, professional and respectful manner," Baxter said in an 11-page opinion. "Aduru was advised of his Miranda rights, agreed to answer the detectives' questions and by his own admission was treated well during the interview. As the questioning was free of coercion or manipulation, any statement made by Aduru was clearly voluntarily made."

Again referring to how the detectives treated Aduru, Baxter said in her ruling that Aduru cried on occasion, but that "the detectives repeatedly assured him that he would be alright and that he would get through this. At the end of the interview, when a distraught Aduru indicated that he would rather be dead than go to jail, Detective Spusta counseled him not to think that way and to take each day at a time."

Aduru was charged as part of a multi-agency online sting operation that targeted the solicitation of sex from minors. Court records show he was in the United States on an F-1 student visa as a graduate student taking classes online and in person. Where he was enrolled when he was indicted is unclear, however.

Court records state that Aduru at one point was a graduate student at Gannon University in Erie. Gannon records show that Aduru withdrew from the university after taking classes for a master's degree in business administration only in the fall of 2021 — a year before the indictment.

Wherever Aduru was attending school when he was indicted, he asked to stay out of prison following his arrest, partly so he could finish his classes and get his degree, according to a transcript of the detention hearing on Oct. 13. Trabold, the prosecutor, asked that Aduru be detained, arguing that if he was released, he would be "a ticking time bomb somewhere in the United States at some point in time."

In denying the request to be released, Magistrate Judge Lanzillo cited Aduru's risk of flight as well as the evidence. Lanzillo said he based his decision "in part on the nature of the alleged communications, electronic communications and what I would characterize as an utter disregard for the humanity of the person perceived to be a 13-year-old."

