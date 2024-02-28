Judge rules against Kristina Karamo in messy Michigan GOP leadership dispute

A Michigan court has thwarted Kristina Karamo’s efforts to remain in control of the state Republican Party, issuing a preliminary injunction Tuesday that bars her from conducting party business.

The decision from Kent County Circuit Judge J. Joseph Rossi came hours before polls closed in the state’s presidential primary and days ahead of a Michigan GOP convention that will determine how delegates for this summer’s Republican National Convention are allocated.

Rossi’s order also could end a long dispute between Karamo, who was ousted as chair in a vote by party insiders last month, and former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who had been selected as her replacement. Both sides have been on a collision course that could culminate in a crisis Saturday if Karamo goes forward with plans to host a rival convention.

The Tuesday ruling, though, “prohibits” Karamo from “holding herself out as Chair of the Michigan Republican State Committee,” “calling any meeting of the Michigan Republican State Committee” and “conducting, or attempting to conduct, any business in the name of the Michigan Republican State Committee or the Michigan Republican Party.”

Rossi made his order, which grants a request from anti-Karamo operatives, retroactive to Jan. 6 — the date he determined Karamo was properly ousted as chair.

The Republican National Committee had already sided with Hoekstra, recognizing him last month as the rightful chair and ruling that Karamo had been properly removed.

Hoekstra, whose bid to take over as state party chairman also had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, issued a statement shortly after Tuesday’s ruling.

“The MIGOP State Committee, the RNC, President Trump and now a court of law have all reviewed the January 6th meeting and there is unanimous agreement that the former Chair was properly removed, and I was elected as the new Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party,” Hoekstra said. “It is time to unite and move forward with the business delivering the state of Michigan for our Party’s presumptive nominee, Donald J. Trump.”

Representatives for Karamo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Karamo has refused to leave the post, even after Trump and the RNC weighed in against her. She has maintained access to the Michigan GOP bank, email and social media accounts, hamstringing Hoekstra's efforts to take full control of the party.

Rossi's order Tuesday also prohibits Karamo from accessing party bank accounts and "engaging in any communication, including on social media, that purports to be issued on behalf of the Michigan State Republican Committee or the Michigan Republican Party."

The GOP’s losing candidate for Michigan secretary of state in 2022, Karamo faced criticism from party insiders and activists, including one-time supporters. Her detractors believe she failed to deliver on promises of transparency and reform and that poor financial and fundraising choices had mired the party in money troubles.

