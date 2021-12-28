Judge rules against Proud Boys using First Amendment defense in Jan. 6 case

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
2 min read
A federal judge emphatically rejected the claim by four members of the white nationalist Proud Boys that they were only exercising their First Amendment rights by attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said on Tuesday that the violent extremists are facing felony charges because they allegedly led a violent effort to overturn the presidential election not for speaking out against supposed election fraud as they claimed.

“Defendants are not, as they argue, charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands, or participating in mere sit-ins or protests,” Kelly wrote in a 43-page opinion.

“Quite obviously, there were many avenues for Defendants to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election, or their views about how Congress should perform its constitutional duties on January 6, without resorting to the conduct with which they have been charged,” added Kelly, who was appointed by President Trump.

The ruling clears the way for the landmark trial of Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Charles Donohoe and Zachary Rehl to begin in February.

The four leaders of the pro-Trump militia group face up 20 years in prison on obstruction of Congress and conspiracy charges including working together to equip and train members in a paramilitary-style assault on the Capitol.

The charges are a staple of prosecutors’ efforts to hold planners of the bloody riot to account for their actions. Members of the Congressional select committee probing the attack have suggested they may refer Trump for prosecution on the same charge.

Trump and his right-wing allies have sough to downplay the attack as a peaceful protest. But video evidence shows the brutality of the crowd that overran outnumbered cops and hunted down perceived enemies including former Vice President Mike Pence.

Several accused Capitol rioters, including the infamous so-called QAnon Shaman, have pleaded guilty to avoid going to trial in hopes of getting lesser sentences.

