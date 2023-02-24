Judge rules alleged bankroller for disgraced influencer Jay Manzini to stay in prison

One of the men accused of helping Instagram influencer Jay Manzini kidnap a man in North Jersey and bankrolling the plot will remain in prison.

Rami Aljibawi appeared before Passaic County Superior Court Judge Imre Karaszegi Jr. on Wednesday to render his decision on the defense's motion to reopen Aljibawi's detention hearing.

The original detention hearing was held in Bergen County in front of Judge James Sattely on Oct. 6, 2021 when he was detained at Bergen County Jail. An appeal was filed in December 2021 that was denied. The Appellate Court reversed the judge's denial on Feb. 10, 2022 and directed the court to reopen the detention hearing.

Karaszegi noted that Aljibawi had an extensive criminal history prior to his arrest and that he's been in prison longer than six months.

During the decision, Karaszegi said Aljibawi recanted his statement, and one of the issues at hand was whether or not it was a material change in his circumstances.

"The court again does not dispute that the recantation statement was made, however, the court finds that the statement alone does not have a material bearing on whether or not the defendant should continue to be detained pretrial," Karaszegi said.

Aljibawi was charged with kidnapping, conspiracy, aggravated assault, coercion and weapons offenses in relation to the kidnapping of a rival of Manzini in 2021. The rival was driven around Bergen County before he was left in Passaic, naked, beaten and threatened with a machete.

Manzini and his codefendant, Ishimeer Allen, pled guilty to the kidnapping while two others pled guilty to third-degree bribery.

Aljibawi is scheduled to appear in court again April 12 for a motion hearing. Karaszegi was seeking to start the trial on April 17, but both attorneys were unavailable.

