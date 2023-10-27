Access denied: Judge rules on Patterson's bid to obtain cell phone access

A judge decided against ordering Anthony Patterson's alleged co-conspirator to hand over her cell phone to extract videos and messages that might be favorable to his defense in his upcoming child sex crimes trial.

On Monday morning in an emergency hearing, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy heard from the prosecution and defense about a motion filed this week by his attorneys.

Anthony Patterson leaves 78th District Court Friday morning after a judge ruled on a defense motion ahead of his child sex crimes trial beginning Monday in Fort Worth.

Kennedy denied the motion that called for her to order Jandreani Dashimella Bell of Vernon to hand over her cell phone so the defense could obtain two videos, electronic messages and perhaps other information that might serve to cast a reasonable doubt on Patterson's guilt before a jury.

The trial will go forward as planned Monday in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth. The morning is set aside for hearings, and jury selection is to begin in the afternoon.

