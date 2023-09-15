Judge rules Austin police officer's murder trial will stay in Travis County

Travis County state District Judge Dayna Blazey ruled Friday against a motion to change the venue of the murder trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor.

Taylor fatally shot Michael Ramos, who was unarmed, in 2020 in an apartment complex parking lot in Southeast Austin after a group of officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a person possibly involved in a drug deal had a gun. It is believed to be the first time an Austin officer has been charged with murder for an incident while on duty.

Blazey said at a hearing Friday that "the court finds that the defendant failed to carry the heavy burden to prove pretrial publicity has been so persuasive and so prejudicial" that an impartial jury could not be impaneled in Austin. She also said that Taylor's attorneys failed to demonstrate "the existence of a dangerous combination" that would prevent him from having a fair trial in Travis County.

One of Taylor's lawyers, Ken Ervin, argued in a court hearing Thursday that a "dangerous combination" of biased media coverage and public perception made a fair trial unlikely.

Austin police officer Christopher Taylor has been charged with murder in the death of Michael Ramos.

Defense lawyers and prosecutors declined to comment after the judge's ruling Friday because there is a gag order in place forbidding them from talking to media.

Jury selection for Taylor's new trial will begin Oct. 16.

Blazey said Friday that there will be three panels of potential jurors with 100 people on each panel. The first panel of 100 people will be questioned by lawyers Oct. 16. Lawyers will be able to select jurors from the other two panels if they do not get enough eligible ones from the first panel.

A month after Ramos — who was Black and Latino — was killed, he became the name and face in Austin for the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Brenda Ramos, the mother of Michael Ramos, who was fatally shot by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, speaks outside the Capitol at an April 2020 rally for police reform.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets, many chanting his name and holding signs calling for justice for him and for George Floyd, the Black man whose death at the hands of mostly white Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020, helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement.

Blazey declared a mistrial in the case in May due to problems with jury selection for the trial, including that flyers about the case were placed on the vehicles of three possible jurors.

Defense attorneys filed a motion in July asking for the trial to be moved to another county. At the Thursday hearing about the motion, defense lawyers said the flyers placed on some potential jurors' cars could not be stopped if the trial was held in Travis County. Prosecutors argued that flyers could be put on cars in any county.

More: Will the Mike Ramos murder trial be moved out of Travis County? Lawyers present arguments

Prosecutor Dexter Gilford also said that only a fraction of the potential jurors in May said they knew about the case before the flyers were distributed.

Angela Jones, a Texas State University criminal justice professor, testified for the defense Thursday that an analysis of 49 news articles given to her by Taylor's lawyers showed the media coverage has been "pro-prosecution."

Joshua Blank, research director for the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, questioned that analysis, saying the defense provided no explanation as to why those 49 articles were selected.

Blazey declared the mistrial in May because of other issues during the jury selection besides the flyers. The first panel of jurors called had to be dismissed because the courtroom doors had been accidentally locked, illegally preventing the public from viewing the process. Blazey also said that jurors had never been told that the trial might last four weeks.

More: Judge declares mistrial in Austin police officer murder case during jury selection

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Judge: Murder trial of Austin police officer stays in Travis County