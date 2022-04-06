Judge rules Bannon cannot argue he was relying on legal advice in defying Jan. 6 subpoena

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harper Neidig
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Steve Bannon
    Steve Bannon
    Political figure
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Stephen Bannon cannot argue that he was relying on his lawyer’s advice in defying a congressional subpoena when the former Trump adviser goes to trial on contempt charges this summer.

In a four-page decision, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols rejected Bannon’s argument that he should be allowed to raise the legal defense despite court precedent that holds that it is invalid in the context of criminal contempt of Congress charges.

The ruling is a blow to Bannon’s legal defense, as his lawyers had been hoping to argue at trial that he was relying on their good-faith advice when he defied the subpoena from the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Bannon was indicted in November on the misdemeanor contempt charges after Congress issued a criminal referral to the Justice Department in response to his stonewalling.

Congress later voted to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt over his own defiance of a select committee subpoena. But Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated, as federal prosecutors have yet to bring charges nearly four months after the House issued its criminal referral.

On Wednesday, the select committee is set to vote on whether to refer two more former Trump aides — Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro — to the full House for a contempt vote.

The ruling by Nichols, a Trump appointee, could make it harder for the select committee’s targets to justify defiance of congressional subpoenas if the Justice Department continues to bring charges on the House referrals.

An attorney for Bannon did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Bannon’s trial is set to begin on July 18.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House to vote on contempt for former Trump aides in Capitol riot probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to cooperate with the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Navarro, a former trade adviser to Trump, and Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff, did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the attack.

  • Mind, body and soul: Music For All Seasons helps NJ veterans, kids, seniors and more

    Scotch Plains-based Music For All Seasons has been at the forefront of the arts in healing and wellness movement.

  • Trump adviser Bannon blocked from using key defense in July U.S. trial

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday dealt a setback to Steve Bannon ahead of his upcoming criminal trial, blocking former President Donald Trump's adviser from telling jurors that he relied on advice from lawyers when he defied a congressional subpoena. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols blocked Bannon's attorneys from making an argument known as the "advice of counsel" defense during the trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 18. Bannon was charged in November with two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena issued by a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

  • House Democrats sound alarm on potential Iran nuclear deal

    House Democrats expressed concerns on Wednesday about a looming Iran nuclear deal as efforts by the Biden administration to revive the Obama-era agreement are underway. In a statement and a press conference, 18 lawmakers raised everything from concerns about the negotiations to outright opposition to reviving the deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of…

  • Vladimir Zhirinovsky, dark showman of the Russian far right

    When a little known far-right politician called Vladimir Zhirinovsky claimed third place behind Boris Yeltsin in Russia's 1991 presidential election, it looked like a flash in the pan. In fact it marked the start of a career spanning more than three decades in which he specialised at picking the scabs of Russian resentment and insecurity resulting from the break-up of the Soviet Union. Zhirinovsky, whose death was announced on Wednesday, was often dismissed as a clown for his buffoonish antics.

  • Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book

    Rep. Raskin: “I’ve been reading Peter Navarro’s book, and it’s interesting that some of the hatred that he shows towards other people—like Jared Kushner, Sidney Powell, Mitch McConnell—kind of track the people who are being cooperative.”

  • Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed

    New research may help shed light on a rare but serious blood-clotting problem associated with the COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Five unrelated people with this clotting complication, known as vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, all had unusually-structured antibodies against a protein called PF4 that is involved in blood clotting, the researchers found. Furthermore, all five had a specific version of a gene responsible for producing these antibodies, they reported on Monday on medRxiv https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.28.22272975v1 ahead of peer review.

  • 63 Republicans vote against resolution expressing support for NATO

    The resolution, passed by the House on Tuesday, expresses support for NATO and its "democratic principles."

  • TikTok-Viral Heatless Curlers Are Everywhere—But These 4 Stylers From Amazon Are The Best

    Bye bye, curling iron.

  • Man arrested following road rage shooting along north Phoenix freeway, DPS officials say

    A person has been arrested, according to DPS officials, following an apparent road rage shooting in north Phoenix.

  • Richland jail’s ‘lack of action’ led to man’s death, coroner says after homicide ruling

    “I do expect as a nurse practitioner (and) as a human that you would note if someone is starving themselves to death” and take action, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said of Lason Butler’s jail death.

  • Former Colorado elections official Tina Peters may have breached a state ethics law by accepting a private plane ride from Mike Lindell

    Lindell said he flew Peters out to his Sioux Falls cyber symposium in August on his private jet. Peters isn't allowed to accept gifts over $65.

  • Russian far-rightist Zhirinovsky dies at 75, saluted by Putin

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, known for provocative stunts and anti-Western tirades that kept him in the public eye for more than three decades, has died after a long illness, the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday. Zhirinovsky, 75, was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting COVID-19, according to Russian media, and was too ill to speak out publicly on the war in Ukraine. But the grievances he had been voicing since the 1990s found an echo in President Vladimir Putin's increasingly bitter rhetoric in the run-up to the Feb. 24 invasion, when the Kremlin leader repeatedly accused the West of cheating and deceiving Russia.

  • Former Marion County judge Warner, wife back in state prison system after appeal fails

    Jason and Julia Warner of Marion were taken to state prisons on Monday, less than a week after the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear their appeals.

  • The Growing Religious Fervor in the American Right: 'This Is a Jesus Movement'

    PHOENIX — They opened with an invocation, summoning God’s “hedge of thorns and fire” to protect each person in the dark Phoenix parking lot. They called for testimonies, passing the microphone to anyone with “inspirational words that they’d like to say on behalf of our J-6 political prisoners,” referring to people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, whom they were honoring a year later. Then, holding candles dripping wax, the few dozen who were gathered lifted th

  • Ivanka Trump voluntarily submitted herself to 8 hours of questioning by the House committee probing the Capitol riot

    Ivanka Trump's lengthy testimony outstripped her husband Jared Kushner's six-hour session with the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • Better.com offering employees 60-days severance, losing 'tens of millions' per month per sources

    Less than one month after laying off 3,000 employees, digital mortgage lender Better.com is offering its corporate, product, design and engineering employees 60 days paid severance, or voluntary separation plans, and health insurance coverage "to anyone who wants it," according to several sources familiar with internal happenings at the company. Eligible employees will get an email later today with the ability to accept the voluntary separation. The last day for employees who are under 40 years old to accept the offer is April 15 and employees who are 40 years old and above will have up to 21 days to accept the offer, according to an email from the company obtained by TechCrunch.

  • With divisive Supreme Court rulings coming, Barrett says: ‘Read the opinion’

    She said that judges are not deciding cases to impose a “policy result."

  • NATO chief says Finland, Sweden welcome to apply to join

    NATO would quickly welcome Finland and Sweden into its ranks with open arms if they decided to apply, the military alliance’s top civilian official said Wednesday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine spurs public support in the two Nordic countries for membership. The military organization might also be ready to provide security guarantees to the countries if any potential membership bid angers Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • January 6 defendant Matthew Martin found not guilty

    A judge has issued the first acquittal of a January 6 defendant. Matthew Martin of New Mexico was found not guilty of all charges related to the Capitol riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver with the breaking news from Capitol Hill.