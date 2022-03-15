Judge rules on bond reduction for Lubbock woman accused in infant's death

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

The attorney for a 46-year-old woman accused in the death of an infant in her care two years ago told a Lubbock court last month that she did not pose a threat to the community nor was she a flight risk.

Mary Sifuentes has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since her Jan. 28 arrest on a warrant charging her with with aggravated assault involving domestic violence and a deadly weapon.

The offense is a first-degree felony, which carries a similar punishment to murder: five years to life in prison.

She is charged in the Dec. 16, 2020, death of Myles Clevenger. Her bond was initially set at $250,000. On Monday, 137th District Court Judge John McClendon, reduced her bond to $150,000 about a month after a bond reduction hearing.

Sifuentes' charge stems from an investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit after police were called to University Medical Center Clevenger where Clevenger was taken by ambulance after he stopped breathing.

Investigators spoke with doctors who said the boy suffered a cervical spine injury and brain trauma that caused his brain to swell.

An MRI revealed further injuries including multiple brain hemorrhages, fractures in the boy's ribs and clavicle, according to an arrest warrant.

The boy also suffered metaphyseal fractures in both of the boy's kneecaps, ankle and wrist.

"All fractures were described as acute," the warrant states, noting that "Metaphyseal fractures are almost exclusively related to abuse."

Sifuentes reportedly told investigators initially in December 2020 that she was the only adult in the home and was placing the boy in his bouncer and dropped him, causing the infant to hit the back of his head with the bouncer.

She said he started coughing and stopped breathing shortly after.

Investigators pushed back on her story and asked how the boy suffered such severe injuries. Sifuentes reportedly changed her story and told investigators she fell on the boy on top of the bouncer, shook him because he was unresponsive.

Sifuentes reportedly demonstrated to investigators how she shook the boy, which was described in the warrant as "more than just slight shaking"

An investigator inspected the boy's bouncer and found it undamaged and there was no evidence of a fall, the warrant states.

The investigators observed swelling and discoloration on the inside of Sifuentes' right wrist.

The boy had been in Sifuentes' care since Aug. 25, 2020, two days after his birth after the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services obtained a court order to temporarily remove him from his biological mother's custody.

According to court documents, amphetamines were found in the boy's urine after his birth and his mother told Child Protective Services workers she was using methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy, including two days before giving birth to her son.

Court records state the boy was experiencing withdrawals from the drug but was expected to recover from it.

Sifuentes was is considered a fictive kin, or close family friend, of the boy's mother, who told CPS workers she wanted Sifuentes to adopt her son since she placed her other son in Sifuentes' care the year before when he also had drugs in his system at birth.

In July 2021, the death investigation developed into a homicide case after detectives received the boy's autopsy report and learned he suffered multiple injuries from at least three separate events including the one that led to his death, the warrant states.

A warrant for Sifuentes' arrest was issued on Jan. 26. She was arrested two days later. Her case was presented to a grand jury on Feb. 8 and an indictment was filed against her for aggravated assault involving domestic violence and a deadly weapon.

During a Feb. 18 bond reduction hearing, Sifentes' attorney, Kris Espino, asked the judge to lower his client's bond to between $25,000 to $50,000.

Sifuentes' daughter told the court that her family is unable to come up with the money to get a cash bond or a surety bond through a bonding company. She said shortly before her arrest, her mother was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, a condition that causes her pain all over the body. She said the jail staff has been unable to provide her the correct medication to treat her condition.

She said her mother does not have the means to raise enough money for a cash bond. Bonding companies have told her they required collateral along with at least $30,000 to $40,000.

She said her family will likely be able to raise about $5,000 for her mother's bond.

She said if released her mother will stay with her and she promised to make sure she abides by any condition of pre-trial release the court orders.

"She is a grandmother, she is a mother, she would never harm anybody," he said.

Espino told the court that there was no evidence that his client, who has a minimal criminal history, was a flight risk nor is she a danger to the community.

"I promise you we will be here to fight these charges," he said.

Prosecutor Barron Slack argued to the court that the nature of the case, which is a homicide, and Sifuente's inconsistent statements to police during the investigation, calls for the bond amount to remain the same.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Woman charged with assault in infant death seeks reduced bond