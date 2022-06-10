Judge rules on bond for suspect in shooting death of recent SC high school grad headed for Army

Bond was denied for a 17-year-old charged with killing an 18-year-old in what authorities have called a domestic dispute.

Caleb E. Pietras is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a pistol in the shooting death of Nathaniel Xavier Johnson. Pietras is a juvenile but was charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the crime.

He is being held in Spartanburg County jail.

Johnson had just graduated from Greer High when he was shot in Spartanburg County on Wednesday night. He died just after midnight Thursday at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

He was scheduled to report to Army boot camp next month.

The family is planning a candlelight vigil for him at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in Greer City Park.

Johnson’s father, Nathaniel Johnson II, was murdered in September 2019 outside a day care in Greenville County. Nikia Allen is charged with killing him and is awaiting trial in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Johnson’s mother Misty Logino said on Facebook, “He was so very loved…. He was charismatic like his Dad. Never knew a stranger. He was polite and helpful to strangers. This senseless act has affected so many more lives than just the victim.”

She said he died defending a friend.