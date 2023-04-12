Judge rules Bryan Patrick Miller eligible for death penalty in Arizona 'canal killings'

Bryan Miller was ruled eligible for the death penalty on Wednesday, the day after he was found guilty of murdering two young women in Phoenix 30 years ago.

The state is seeking a capital sentence for Miller, who is 50, for the murders of Angela Brosso in November 1992 and Melanie Bernas in September 1993.

The ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen paves the way for a weekslong penalty phase during which Miller's attorneys will argue that his life should be spared.

On Tuesday, Cohen found Miller guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in relation to each victim. There was no jury in the case, which was heard in a bench trial that ended with the judge deliberating alone.

Brosso and Bernas had both been cycling along Phoenix canals when they were attacked and killed, and the case subsequently became known as the "canal killings."

The case ran cold for two decades before Miller was arrested in 2015, and took another eight years to go to trial, where he pleaded not guilty for reasons of insanity.

During the six-month trial, the state contended Miller was a sexual sadist who killed, mutilated and sexually assaulted Brosso and Bernas for his own pleasure.

Miller's attorneys argued that at the time of the murders he was in the grip of a dissociative trauma state caused by childhood abuse and was unable to comprehend what he was doing or know that it was wrong.

Aggravating circumstances

Cohen ruled there were aggravating circumstances that made Miller eligible for a death sentence, including that the murders were especially heinous and depraved and that he had been convicted of another offense for which a life sentence could be imposed — in this case, for Brosso's murder, the aggravating circumstance was Bernas' murder, and vice versa.

At the brief hearing on Wednesday morning, prosecutor Vince Imbordino said it was clear from the crime scenes and autopsy reports that Miller had inflicted gratuitous violence — in the legal context, meaning beyond what was needed to kill — on both young women.

The "needless mutilation" of Brosso involved decapitating her and stabbing her so many times her torso was almost severed, he said, and on Bernas, carving figures into her chest and cutting across her neck.

The evidence showed these injuries occurred after the women were dead, each from a fatal stab wound to the back, Imbordino said.

“He then engaged in sexual intercourse with Ms. Brosso after her death. In other words, he engaged in necrophilia. That clearly is gratuitous violence," he said, adding that Miller had done the same to Bernas.

The case will now move into the penalty phase, where Cohen will hear victim impact statements and from 26 defense witnesses.

Defense attorney Richard Parker said Tuesday the defense accepted the verdict and would pursue a life sentence for Miller.

"The loss of another life as part of this process is unnecessary for justice to be served," Parker said.

The case returns to court on Monday.

