Judge rules capital murder still applies to man charged in 2-year-old's brutal death

A North Fort Myers man whose trial began Monday with jury selection will face capital murder after the judge presiding over the case ruled against a motion that challenged a recent change in legislation.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Sunday ruled that Nicholas Canfield, 28, who faces one count of capital first-degree murder; one count of sexual battery on a child younger than 12; and three counts of aggravated child abuse, remains eligible for the capital punishment.

Canfield's attorney, Kathleen Fitzgeorge, on Nov. 28 filed a motion challenging the new death penalty guidelines, which allow juries to recommend death in an 8-4 vote.

Before the bill took effect April 20, 2023, all 12 jurors had to unanimously find at least one death-penalty aggravating factor existed during deliberations in the guilt phase of the trial.

The State Attorney’s Office filed on Nov. 23, 2020, a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Canfield.

A Lee County Grand Jury indicted him Oct. 23 that year for first-degree murder, sexual battery on a child younger than 12, and three counts of aggravated child abuse in the death of 2-year-old Jaliyah Ramos.

Lee County deputies arrested Canfield on April 30, 2020. He's been jailed since on $250,000 bond.

The toddler died April 29, 2020. Rescue workers were called to the Ramos' home six days earlier, where they found her unresponsive.

In May 2020, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said two of the three children in the home showed signs of injury and called the situation "pure evil." Officials called him the children's "caretaker."

Canfield's indictment said the crimes happened on one or more occasions between March 1 and April 29 and included a male child.

Canfield has at least five other arrests in Lee County, including those for probation violations, battery and marijuana possession.

Sara Miles, spokesperson for the 20th Judicial Circuit, said Monday that Kyle has allotted three-and-a-half weeks for the trial.

