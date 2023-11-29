Judge rules Dayton's lawsuit vs. state over gun background checks will continue

Nov. 29—Part of a lawsuit filed by the city of Dayton and others, alleging that the state of Ohio has failed to maintain adequate records for firearm background checks, will proceed to the next phase of the case.

Judge Michael Holbrook last month granted the Bureau of Criminal Investigation's motion to dismiss a portion of the lawsuit filed by a private citizen, and also denied a writ of mandamus, in which a court orders a lower court, agency, or other body to act in a certain way. However, the portion of the suit filed by the cities of Dayton and Columbus will continue.

"For years, Ohio has failed to maintain a functional background check system as required by law, which could allow violent and dangerous individuals to access firearms and be around our kids. The longer this system remains broken, the longer every Ohioan remains needlessly at risk," said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

Lawyers for both cities allege in the lawsuit that Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation "has failed to fulfill its statutory obligation to procure and report disqualifying criminal conviction information into the state and federal background check system databases," per the October 30 filing.

Both Dayton and Columbus have been "uniquely harmed," by this neglect and "face a significant possibility of future injury" should the agency not be declared in violation of duty, the cities said in the lawsuit.

This news outlet asked the Ohio Attorney General's office — which oversees BCI — for comment on the developments, but the AG's office did not respond.

Dayton "uniquely understands the tragedy, reality, and lasting implications of senseless gun violence," Dayton Law Director Barbara Doseck said.

The lawsuit was filed a year after the Oregon District shooting in Dayton, in which a gunman killed nine people, including his sibling, and wounded 17 others. This most recent filing came three weeks before another gunman entered a Beavercreek Walmart and shot and wounded four people. FBI officials said they are looking at the veracity of background information that shooter provided on ATF forms to purchase the gun he used.

"We are hopeful that the Court's decision will provide a path to address the inadequacies of Ohio's background check system. Ohioans deserve a functional and reliable system to assist in keeping us all safe," Doseck said.