Judge rules defense not entitled to tests beforehand

Apr. 20—SALEM — A judge has denied a defense lawyer's request to know beforehand the exact tests that an expert witness for the prosecution will conduct on his client, who is awaiting trial on murder, rape, robbery and assault charges.

Brian Brito, 25, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is mounting what is known as an insanity defense in the 2017 cases.

Brito is charged with shooting to death Mohammedreza Sina Zangiband, 24, of Salem, while Zangiband was delivering food in Lynn late on the afternoon of March 27, 2017.

Brito then allegedly drove to North Andover, where he raped and robbed a convenience store clerk. A gun found on Brito during his arrest on Route 1 in Peabody later that night tied him to the non-fatal shootings of two women in Lawrence.

Because Brito is asserting that he was not sane and thus not criminally responsible at the time of the crimes, prosecutors at trial will be required to prove that he was sane in order to obtain a conviction.

Brito's defense has completed its own evaluation, which opens the door for the prosecution to have their own experts evaluate Brito. A psychiatrist hired by the district attorney's office is recommending some psychological testing be done on Brito before he renders his opinion.

Earlier this year, Brito's current attorney, John Cunha, objected to letting Brito be evaluated without him knowing exactly what tests would be conducted beforehand. Cunha said he needed to know whether he should object.

Prosecutors say that knowing the types of tests beforehand could help Brito prepare for the examination. During a hearing last week, prosecutors said their expert believes Brito could be intentionally faking or exaggerating symptoms to appear unwell.

Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp ruled on Friday that Brito's attorney is not entitled to know the names of the tests beforehand.

"Where the Commonwealth will have the burden at trial to prove the defendant is criminally responsible, the court fails to see how the absence of advance notice of the names of the tests implicates the defendant's right to due process," Karp wrote.

The judge also ordered that the prosecution will be allowed to conduct the tests. Cunha had suggested during last week's hearing that his client might not consent to being tested if he does not get the names of the tests ahead of time.

Barring an appeal, the tests are scheduled for later this month.

Under court rules, Brito's attorney must be provided with details of the evaluation and tests used after the exams are done so that he can give them to his own expert to prepare a rebuttal.

Brito remains held without bail at the Middleton Jail.

