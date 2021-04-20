Judge rules defense not entitled to tests beforehand

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Apr. 20—SALEM — A judge has denied a defense lawyer's request to know beforehand the exact tests that an expert witness for the prosecution will conduct on his client, who is awaiting trial on murder, rape, robbery and assault charges.

Brian Brito, 25, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is mounting what is known as an insanity defense in the 2017 cases.

Brito is charged with shooting to death Mohammedreza Sina Zangiband, 24, of Salem, while Zangiband was delivering food in Lynn late on the afternoon of March 27, 2017.

Brito then allegedly drove to North Andover, where he raped and robbed a convenience store clerk. A gun found on Brito during his arrest on Route 1 in Peabody later that night tied him to the non-fatal shootings of two women in Lawrence.

Because Brito is asserting that he was not sane and thus not criminally responsible at the time of the crimes, prosecutors at trial will be required to prove that he was sane in order to obtain a conviction.

Brito's defense has completed its own evaluation, which opens the door for the prosecution to have their own experts evaluate Brito. A psychiatrist hired by the district attorney's office is recommending some psychological testing be done on Brito before he renders his opinion.

Earlier this year, Brito's current attorney, John Cunha, objected to letting Brito be evaluated without him knowing exactly what tests would be conducted beforehand. Cunha said he needed to know whether he should object.

Prosecutors say that knowing the types of tests beforehand could help Brito prepare for the examination. During a hearing last week, prosecutors said their expert believes Brito could be intentionally faking or exaggerating symptoms to appear unwell.

Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp ruled on Friday that Brito's attorney is not entitled to know the names of the tests beforehand.

"Where the Commonwealth will have the burden at trial to prove the defendant is criminally responsible, the court fails to see how the absence of advance notice of the names of the tests implicates the defendant's right to due process," Karp wrote.

The judge also ordered that the prosecution will be allowed to conduct the tests. Cunha had suggested during last week's hearing that his client might not consent to being tested if he does not get the names of the tests ahead of time.

Barring an appeal, the tests are scheduled for later this month.

Under court rules, Brito's attorney must be provided with details of the evaluation and tests used after the exams are done so that he can give them to his own expert to prepare a rebuttal.

Brito remains held without bail at the Middleton Jail.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden's Klarna offers carbon footprint tracker for shoppers

    Swedish payments firm Klarna has added a carbon footprint tracker to its shopping app, offering each of its 90 million users the option of monitoring the environmental impact of their consumption. From production to delivery at a shopper's front door, the feature will display an estimated carbon emission for each purchase and allow users to track their cumulative carbon footprint over months. "With fat, sugar and salt levels labelled on food we buy, why shouldn't our CO2 emissions be just as visible?" Klarna Chief Executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski said, comparing the feature to the nutritional information commonly required on food packaging.

  • Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court's work

    Civil liberties groups are asking the Supreme Court to give the public access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The groups say in an appeal filed with the high court Monday that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The appeal was filed by Theodore Olson on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

  • Home Depot to face boycott over Georgia voting curbs

    Religious leaders in Georgia on Tuesday will call for a boycott of Home Depot Inc because of its silence on the state's new voting curbs that activists say make it harder for Black people and other racial minorities to vote. Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co - have been meeting with the activists for weeks and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions. Coca-Cola also hosted a meeting of several companies on April 13 with the faith leaders, but Home Depot did not attend and has since "ignored a series of follow-up requests, and has failed to speak publicly on the new law," the activists - led by AME Bishop Reginald Jackson and representing more than 1,000 chruches - said in a notice to media on Tuesday.

  • Driver plows through basketball game to break it up, striking a child, NC deputies say

    She drove around, cursing and waving a knife, cops say

  • Redonda: The Caribbean island transformed into an eco haven

    After invasive rats and goats were removed from Redonda, the island's wildlife has been thriving.