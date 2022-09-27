Judge rules Diole committed cemetery rape

Sep. 27—A judge ruled Tuesday that Amuri Diole committed the April 2021 rape of a woman in the Valley Cemetery in Manchester, setting the stage for his possible confinement as a sexually violent predator.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi issued an order a day before authorities would have had to release Diole, 29, from jail. Diole has escaped previous prosecutions because of findings of incompetency due to mental illness.

Nicolosi also found that Diole's lack of competency was not severe enough to interfere with his lawyers' ability to mount a defense.

A two-day trial last week was the first under a provision of the state's sexually violent predator law that allows for confinement of defendants deemed incompetent to stand trial. Diole likely will remain at the Valley Street jail in Manchester as the process moves forward.

"We're disappointed," said public defender Kim Kossick. She said the case will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

She said there are several possible issues: insufficient evidence for a finding, Nicolosi's refusal to seat a jury, the rules of evidence allowed during the trial and the constitutionality of the statute.

Nicolosi's 17-page order recounts the highlights of the trial, including the victim's vivid testimony of the assault. The victim met Diole outside a Union Street restaurant, he offered to smoke marijuana with her, eventually dragged her in the cemetery and attacked her for two hours.

"The State's case is very strong," the judge wrote. "It is supported by physical evidence found at the scene, eyewitness testimony and recordings of the aftermath, and a contemporaneous and powerful recording of the rape in progress."

Nicolosi said the victim, who had a history of drug use and was living at the family shelter, had no motive to lie about the attack.

The finding is not a criminal conviction because the trial was actually a civil case. Under the sexual predator law, Diole must next be examined by a team of professionals.

If that team deems him a sexual predator, another trial will be held, and his lawyers can try to disprove the designation. With such a designation, the state can confine a person in a setting other than prison. Most are held at the Secure Psychiatric Unit on the grounds of the New Hampshire State Prison.

Kossick was unsure whether that process will be on hold while an appeal is underway. Appeals generally take a year or more, she said.

"We still have a lot of work to do to keep the community safe from sexually violent predators," said Shawn Sweeney, the Hillsborough County prosecutor who brought the case.

The sexually violent predator law was generally meant to confine rapists who had finished their prison sentence and were a danger to rape again. This is the first time, it is believed, that it has been used against someone not convicted of rape.

Sweeney sought the designation after several rulings went against him. In July, Nicolosi ruled that Diole was incompetent to stand trial.

A subsequent effort to have him declared a danger and committed to the state psychiatric hospital failed in probate court. That proceeding was closed to the public, and the only record of it involves references in filings associated with the sexual predator case.

Diole's competency has been an issue before. In January 2021, he was found incompetent to stand trial in an assault case.

He was freed from Valley Street jail in April 2021 after the county attorney failed to seek his commitment through probate court.

Homeless, Diole moved across the street to the cemetery. Within days, the rape took place.

