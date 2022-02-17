Judge rules Donald Trump must testify in New York investigation

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump and two of his children must testify in a New York investigation

Former US President Donald Trump and two of his children must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into their business practices, a judge has ruled.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused the Trump Organization of using "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" to get loans and tax breaks.

Mr Trump must now sit for deposition within 21 days.

He has denied the accusations.

On Thursday, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said that Mr Trump - as well as son Donald Trump Jr and daughter Ivanka Trump - must comply with subpoenas issued by Ms James in December.