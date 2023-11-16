A judge rules on evidence in the Karen Read murder case. Here's the decision

A judge has ruled that Karen Read, the Mansfield woman who is charged in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Braintree native John O'Keefe, can access some cellphone records requested by her defense team.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her vehicle outside a home on Fairview Road in Canton after a night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the heavy snow outside the home the following morning.

The state Supreme Judicial Court ruled Read's lawyers cannot view the phone records of Brian Albert, who lived at the Fairview Road home. But they are allowed to see the phone records of Albert's sister-in-law, Jennifer McCabe, from the day O'Keefe's body was found, WCVB reported.

Read's lawyers had appealed to the higher court after a Norfolk County judge rejected the request.

Read faces murder and manslaughter charges in O'Keefe's death. She has repeatedly maintained her innocence. The case has attracted widespread attention with allegations of a coverup.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Judge lets Karen Read see evidence in death of Braintree's O'Keefe