Judge rules Fairfield teens hearing will remain open

Mar. 22—FAIRFIELD — A judge has ruled the public and media will be allowed to observe an upcoming court hearing involving two Fairfield teens charged with first-degree murder.

Attorneys for Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, both 16, of Fairfield, requested that the public and media be barred from a Thursday hearing where the teens will seek a transfer of the case to juvenile court. Because of their age and that they were charged with a forceable felony, the teens were automatically taken to district court and charged as adults.

Each teen is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the killing of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher who was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2021. She was found dead later that day at a city park she frequented to take walks, her body covered by a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties with signs of head trauma.

The teens have pled not guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, lawyers for the teens are separately scheduled to argue before the judge to move the case down to juvenile court. Lawyers requested that the hearing be held in private, citing their belief that confidential information will be presented during the hearing that could jeopardize their clients' fair trial rights. Judge Shawn Showers, in a ruling filed Tuesday afternoon, said the attorneys did not meet their burden in showing irreparable harm that couldn't otherwise be mitigated in a way other than closing the hearing.

In a five-page ruling, Showers indicated the case will not be tried locally in Fairfield, and a change of venue along with questions to the eventual jury pool would mitigate the concerns raised by defense attorneys.

"The court is making this determination knowing that these cases will not be tried locally," Showers wrote. "The alternatives to a closed hearing are adequate to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial." A change of venue has not been formally requested or granted, but Showers acknowledged in his ruling that a request is expected and that prosecutors said they won't resist it.

Showers wrote that closing the hearing to the public and the press "would undermine confidence in the legal process and impinge on the press's First Amendment rights."

Under Iowa's court rules, media can petition a judge for permission to broadcast or record court proceedings under a program known as Expanded News Media Coverage. The ability to broadcast or record hearings isn't absolute, and the judge can bar or limit such coverage if they conclude that coverage would "materially interfere with the rights of the parties to a fair trial." Showers said based on the case's record he is unable to make that determination but will continue to monitor the issue.

Prosecutors and the non-profit, non-partisan Iowa Freedom of Information Council opposed the teens' efforts to close the hearing. The Ottumwa Courier is a financial supporter of the Council.

"We don't have secret murder trials in America," Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said on Monday. "And if we send these defendants to juvenile court, the method and mechanism on how we get there must be open to the public. That should not be a secret."

Susan Elgin, the attorney representing the Council, argued the public has a right to know the reasons behind whether the case is kept in district court, or transferred to juvenile court where future proceedings would become secret.

During the hearing Showers noted he wasn't aware of any 16-year-olds charged with first-degree murder who had their case waived to juvenile court.

Miller's hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, with Goodale's scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The two teens will be tried separately, with a jury trial for Goodale set for Aug. 23 and Miller's set for Nov. 1.

New details shared in newly public warrants

Several search warrant applications from last November were unsealed Monday that shared some additional information investigators had obtained as they investigated Graber's death.

The suspected motive for the killing has still not been released, but investigators told the court the teens had surveilled Graber before killing her and hiding the body in a park where she frequently took walks.

Graber's disappearance was reported on Nov. 3, 2021, at 8:23 a.m. by her ex-husband Paul Graber, according to the newly public court documents. He reported to law enforcement that Graber did not come home on Nov. 2, 2021, and didn't report to work on Nov. 3, 2021, which was unusual for her.

Police officers said in the filings that Graber's vehicle could be seen on surveillance video footage leaving Fairfield High School at 3:59 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, in her vehicle and heading east on Broadway Avenue toward Chautauqua Park. Video footage showed Graber's vehicle entering the park and at 4:42 p.m. that day, Graber's vehicle was seen on video leaving the park with a silver Ford pickup truck with a topper.

According to the search warrant applications, on Nov. 3, 2021, officers searched the park and found Graber's body. That day they received messages from an associate of Goodale that investigators said showed Goodale and Miller were involved in the planning, execution and disposal of evidence in connection with Graber's death. Investigators wrote in their application that Goodale stated in messages the weapon used was a baseball bat, and communicated the location of the body and Graber's vehicle which was corroborated by officers.

Miller reportedly told investigators from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation that he provided the wheelbarrow that was used to hide the body, according to the documents. A neighbor who lived near the park told police he saw a male pushing a wheelbarrow toward the park around midnight.

The warrants were previously sealed from public view, but the order sealing them expired Sunday. On Tuesday, defense attorney Nicole Jensen asked the court to re-seal the documents. Moulding said the state didn't resist the motion but expressed there was no longer a sufficient reason to do so. The court had not yet ruled as of Tuesday afternoon. The documents were first reported Monday by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Attorneys for the teens are attempting to have some of the evidence obtained by investigators to be ruled inadmissible. They argued on Monday for the judge to consider their motion to suppress evidence before addressing whether the case will be sent to juvenile court. In a separate ruling, Showers denied that request.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.