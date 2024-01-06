Judge rules former Derry man charged with sexual assaults of multiple teens competent to stand trial

Jan. 5—A former Derry man will stand trial in five cases in which he is charged with sexual assaults and other crimes against multiple teenage girls over the last year.

Christopher Fraser, 20, was charged last year in connection with allegations he had improper sexual contact with children ranging from 12 to 16 years old.

On Friday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ruled Fraser was competent to stand trial. He had previously undergone a psychological evaluation to determine if ongoing mental health issues prevented him from assisting in his own defense.

Fraser is facing about 30 criminal counts in connection with five cases filed last year. The accusations include rape, propositioning and inappropriately touching girls, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Ranker said prosecutors have offered Fraser a deal to plead guilty in all five cases in return for a 30- to 60-year prison sentence. That deal could be revised after prosecutors review the scope of the cases and other factors, Ranker said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .