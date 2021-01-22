Judge rules girl with tumour should have radiotherapy, risking brain damage, despite mother's wish

hospital - Danny Lawson/PA

A seven-year-old girl with a brain tumour should have radiotherapy risking brain damage, a High Court judge has ruled, despite her mother's wish that she “lives the life that is left”.

The girl - who lives in the East of England and who can only legally be referred to as ‘E’ - was diagnosed in 2016 with "classic localised medulloblastoma", a tumour near her brain stem, when she was just three years old.

She has since undergone three operations, most recently in December, and her doctors say her cancer "cannot be cured by surgery alone".

Medical professionals say it is "99 per cent certain" her cancer will recur without "low-dose craniospinal radiotherapy", which would give her a 50 per cent chance of "a complete cure".

However, the procedure will “almost certainly” cause permanent brain damage.

As a result, E's mother refused to consent to the radiotherapy following her daughter's "catastrophic" reaction to chemotherapy shortly after her first operation, which left her "close to death".

E's mother told the court she fears her daughter "becoming a vegetable" after radiotherapy and that, if she only has a 50 per cent chance of survival, she would rather E "lives the life that is left for her ... no pain and no suffering, live it to the full".

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust applied to the High Court for a decision on whether it is in E's best interests to be given radiotherapy.

In a ruling this week, Mr Justice Holman said E has "a very real prospect of a cure", which he found "clearly outweighs all the predictable disadvantages and side-effects of the proposed treatment".

The judge said he is "very concerned about the very high likelihood of permanent neuro-psychological damage" the treatment will cause, leading to the loss of about "20 IQ points" - which he said is "serious and significant".

He also noted that "the whole terrible experience of chemotherapy has coloured and influenced" E's mother's views, who is "most worried that E's reaction to radiotherapy will be like her reaction to chemotherapy".

However, he ruled that it is "acceptable and justifiable in the overall best interests of E to take a course which almost certainly will damage her neuro-psychological functioning when the inevitable alternative is death".

The judge said all of E's doctors "say that it is highly likely, if not certain, that traces of grade three medulloblastoma - which is the highest-risk type - remain in E's brain".

He also said E's mother "now has some faith in various alternative therapies", some of which are "bizarre, such as drinking bicarbonate of soda mixed with vinegar or administering coffee enemas".

Giving judgment at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Mr Justice Holman said: "Although a 50 per cent prospect of a cure seems frighteningly low, it is still a very real prospect.

"This child has a very real prospect of a cure and a normal life expectancy.

"If she undergoes the low-dose radiotherapy now, even if she is not cured, there is, on the evidence, the prospect of adding perhaps two additional years to her life which, at her age, is an appreciable addition to her overall life span."

The judge accepted it is "a grave and terrible thing to knowingly inflict upon a child a procedure which will permanently damage her intelligence and intellectual functioning".

But he continued: "It does seem to me that a life with impaired intellectual functioning is preferable to - and better than - no life at all."

At the conclusion of his ruling, Mr Justice Holman said of E's mother: "I have the utmost respect for her and utmost sympathy for the further ordeal which she, as well as the girl, must now face. My heart goes out to her.

"I know that the prospect of a cure is only 50/50, but my fervent hope is that E will be fortunate and will survive and thrive and live a long, happy and successful life."

He told E's mother: "I really do feel for you and I really, really feel for E, but I think we have got to give her this chance."