Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California for a trial on charges that he sexually assaulted five women in the Los Angeles area, according to a ruling by a New York judge on Tuesday.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case rejected the arguments made by the 69-year-old Weinstein's legal team, including that the paperwork for extradition in Los Angeles was erroneous and that their client should remain in New York due to medical treatment he is receiving.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Gable pushed back on the health-related argument, saying, "It’s Los Angeles. It’s not some remote outpost that doesn’t have medical care," according to a report by Fox News.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S LAWYERS FILE APPEAL OF RAPE CONVICTION

Erie County prosecutors said they are in contact with Los Angeles County authorities, but it's unlikely that Weinstein will be transported to California until mid-July, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in New York state prison in March 2020 after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The movie mogul faced 11 counts in California over the alleged sexual assault of five women between 2004 and 2013 in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. If convicted, Weinstein could face up to 140 years in prison.

It's not yet clear when a trial would take place in Los Angeles, which has only recently begun holding trials again since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Weinstein has denied all accusations of wrongdoing and is appealing his conviction in New York.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Harvey Weinstein, Los Angeles, New York City, courts, Hollywood

Original Author: Mica Soellner

Original Location: Judge rules Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to Los Angeles to face sexual assault charges