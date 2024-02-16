Judge rules on Hayes Township gravel pit operation

CHARLEVOIX — Last week, in a legal decision forcing all sides to compromise, 33rd Circuit Court Judge Roy C. Hayes III ruled to allow Rieth-Riley Construction Inc. to continue operation of their embattled Hayes Township gravel pit until Dec. 31, 2028, with reclamation of the land to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029.

“I have rejected both sides' all-or-nothing claims,” said Hayes, explaining his decision on the four-year timeline, which ultimately came from a stipulation agreed upon by township officials and Rieth-Riley's legal team, but not individual citizens included in the petition.

With the judge's decision, neither the residents who live near the pit and had intervened in the legal process to stop the mining operation nor the construction company who had purchased the property from H & D Inc. and wanted, according to Hayes, “unfettered discretion to mine the green pit to the point of exhaustion,” were left completely satisfied with the court’s ruling on Feb. 9.

The matter involved a dispute over a 1989 consent judgement in the Charlevoix Circuit Court granting operation of the gravel mine, dubbed “the green pit.”

Hayes Township residents JoEllen Rudolph, Kathy Martinchek, Victor Martinchek and Kevin Willis had petitioned the court for relief from the mining, which they claimed should have ceased in 2014, according to the original agreement.

Hayes explained that although the consent judgement in 1989, which is essentially the operation’s contract with the township, specifically referenced a 25-year timeline on mining operations, there was important qualifying language included in the document stating that the proposed schedule was “advisory only.”

According to the agreement, the 25 years was projected by the past need for gravel supplied by H & D in various Northern Michigan development projects and subject to change if demand changed. For example, the schedule might be accelerated or decelerated based on the demands of the industry.

Despite this caveat, Hayes stated he did not feel it was in the spirit of the original consent judgement to allow Rieth-Riley sole decision on the timeline either.

“In light of those involved not being able to agree on the meaning of the original consent agreement,” Hayes said, it was his role “to not rewrite the contract but help to clarify and interpret it.”

Of the residents' claims, Hayes said "The court finds the petitioners' claims unpersuasive that the consent judgement contains a hard 25-year time limit given the advisory statement."

He also added that "The court can simply not ignore the declaratory statement that the schedule is advisory only, with all of the descriptors that follow it.”

In terms of Rieth-Riley, Hayes reasoned they would have the court conclude that the consent judgement would grant them the right to mine on a schedule of their “exclusive choosing” and “completely disregard the 25-year timeline estimated in the original agreement.”

“The court finds this argument just as non-persuasive as the petitioners' argument for a 25-year hard limit,” he said. “I do not find that Rieth-Riley has unfettered control over the schedule over the duration of the mining operation in the green pit.”

Hayes interpreted the contract to mean that when it became clear the schedule would need adjusting that all parties would meet to resolve the timeline, and questioned why this had taken so long to occur.

“It is clear to the court that all parties had an inherent interest in the development of the schedule and should have input in the modification of it, therefore H & D should not have unilateral control over the modification of the schedule. Thus, them mining until exhaustion at the sole discretion of the corporation or their successor was not the initial intent of the agreement,” said Hayes.

Hayes also expressed regret that the individual residents in the petition were not involved in creating the compromise that he ultimately approved on Feb. 9. Their attorney Ellis Boal acknowledged they had been invited to participate in the mediation, but had not attended.

Hayes also dismissed the residents' claims of violations of the consent judgement on the part of Rieth-Riley, advising the interveners that if violations occurred in the future to “document them,” stating “there were not enough evidence provided at this time” to meet the proof of burden.

He gave the residents examples of proof they could provide in the future, such as “If you have trucks driving on roads that aren’t supposed to be driving, they have to be haulage trucks, not equipment trucks.”

In response to the decision, Boal wrote to the Courier in an email that “Judge Hayes rejected Rieth-Riley's argument that it could continue mining at Bay Shore for 27 years into the future."

"But he also rejected the neighbors' contractual argument that the company should have been limited to the 25-year period, which ended 10 years ago," Boal wrote. "He misinterpreted the law. Also wrongly, he rejected the neighbors' claims of improper fencing and road usage. This, despite uncontradicted testimony of two witnesses that they directly observed prohibited company road usage, and federal gravel regulators' caution against the so-called ‘safety’ fencing which this company uses along the high ridge line of the mining face. Snowmobilers and 4-wheelers can easily ride over the 4-foot berms which the company sets there. Instead, Judge Hayes went with a suggestion of the company and township, to allow five more years of mining and then one year for land reclamation.”

