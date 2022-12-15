Judge rules Jeannette police arrest supported by evidence

Dec. 15—A Westmoreland County judge this week ruled that Jeannette police had the legal authority to detain and charge a New Alexandria man following a car crash last year near a local school.

David Vucish, 50, claims police used excessive force during the May 11, 2021 incident and sought to have criminal charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and other related offenses dismissed.

In a 16-page opinion, Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger wrote the actions of the Jeannette police were lawful. He said evidence indicated Vucish ignored police directions, refused to comply with officers as they attempted to take him into custody and struggled to free his arms and pushed his body away from police.

"The officers were required to use physical force to effectuate the arrest," Krieger wrote.

Krieger dismissed criminal charges against another man this month who claimed he was improperly charged by Jeannette police. In that case, the judge found state law did not support allegations that led to officers arresting a pedestrian who failed to provide them with identification during an investigation.

Police had sufficient evidence to file charges against Vucish, the judge wrote.

Vucish was not involved in the car crash along Lowery Street that led to the confrontation. He said he was summoned to the scene by his mother, who was one of the drivers. Both vehicles had to be towed, but Vucish and his mother objected to their SUV being removed by police, authorities said.

Vucish claimed he was a victim of brutality. He said he suffered hearing loss and torn ligaments in his wrist as police forcibly slammed his head into a vehicle after he objected to the towing.

Jeannette police Chief Donald J. Johnston Jr. did not respond to a request for comment.

Vucish's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 17. He could not be reached for comment.

"The defendant was advised that he was under arrest and directed to turn around to be placed in handcuffs. When defendant refused to turn around officers had to physically direct his movements.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .