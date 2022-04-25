Judge rules that jury selection must start over in trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz

Nikolas Cruz in the courtroom (AP)

A judge has ruled that jury selection in the trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz must start again from scratch, scrapping two weeks worth of court proceedings and dismissing 250 potential jurors.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Monday morning that the jury selection will start over as she admitted that she had personally made mistakes in the process to date.

The judge said that she should have questioned 11 potential jurors who said that they would not follow the law if selected to sit on the panel before dismissing them.

Cruz murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.