Judge rules Jussie Smollett trial is on for Nov. 29

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — After more than two and a half years of dramatic developments in the Jussie Smollett case, the former “Empire” actor is officially slated to go to trial in late November.

During a hearing Friday, Judge James Linn said jury selection would begin Nov. 29. Attorneys should be prepared for long days, he said, noting that testimony would likely go until 7 or 8 p.m. each day of the trial.

Linn also denied a media outlet’s request to have cameras in the courtroom during the proceedings.

Smollett’s case has attracted a firestorm of controversy, and the trial is expected to be nothing short of a media circus.

The actor was first charged in early 2019, when police said he orchestrated a phony hate crime on himself with the help of two brothers who are now key witnesses in the case against him. Cook County prosecutors initially charged Smollett with disorderly conduct — then abruptly dropped the case about a month later, with little explanation.

Smollett had performed some community service ahead of the charges being dropped, and agreed to forfeit his bond money to the city of Chicago in exchange for the case’s dismissal — a highly unusual arrangement.

After much public outcry and confusion, a judge appointed veteran attorney Dan Webb as special prosecutor to investigate the matter. Webb and his team subsequently convened a special grand jury that brought up Smollett on his new case last year.

Smollett was indicted on six counts of filing a false report — the case for which he is expected to stand trial later this year.

His attorneys on Friday argued a last-chance motion to dismiss the case before trial, saying that Smollett upheld his end of the agreement with Cook County prosecutors by forfeiting his bond and doing the community service. That agreement must still be honored, attorney Nenye Uche said.

“Here we have a deal that was made, and a deal is a deal, that’s an ancient principle,” he said. “How in the world are we here today?”

But, Linn noted, special prosecutors were appointed on the case because a different judge determined the entire first case was essentially void. Issues with the way State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handled her so-called recusal meant that there was no valid prosecutor on the case from start to finish, Judge Michael Toomin ruled in 2019.

Linn denied the defense’s request to dismiss the case, and told attorneys to be in his courtroom first thing Nov. 29 to begin jury selection.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

    A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn't right" with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • Decorated NYPD officer charged with murder after fatally shooting ex-GF’s new lover

    A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.

  • Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.

  • Hooters employees are pushing back against new revealing uniforms that include shorts so short that they're 'like underwear'

    "Soooo Hooters got new panties. I mean shorts," wrote one TikTok user. "Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," wrote another.

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."

  • Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

    LONG BEACH, California — Crane operators who belong to a powerful union and earn up to $250,000 a year transferring containers from ships to trucks are worsening the supply chain crisis that threatens Christmas by goofing off on the job, frustrated truckers told the Washington Examiner.

  • State Police Major Crime Unit investigating incident in Merrimack

    A major police investigation was underway Friday afternoon in Merrimack.

  • Murdaugh Hospital Records Deepen Mystery of Botched Shooting of South Carolina Lawyer

    Orange County Corrections/Hampton County Detention Center Already under a microscope after the brutal June murder of his wife and son, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh made national headlines over Labor Day weekend after making an emergency call to authorities to claim an unknown truck driver shot him in the head while he was fixing his car on a remote backcountry road.For days after the incident that sent Murdaugh to the hospital—and swiftly thereafter to an out-of-state rehab facility—the L

  • 'Highway robbers': How a trip to buy farmland ended with police taking all his cash

    A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.

  • Vietnamese woman dragged and physically forced to take COVID-19 test by authorities to sue

    A Vietnamese woman will file a lawsuit against the Vietnamese government after she was physically forced by authorities to take a COVID-19 test. What happened: On Sept. 28 in the city of Thuan An, police broke into the woman’s house and forced her to take a COVID-19 test, reported Radio Free Asia. Authorities cut the lock on the door of Hoang Thi Phuong Lan’s apartment and dragged her to a testing site outside of the building.

  • 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at NASCAR-themed nightspot near Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Police said an altercation in a popular NASCAR-themed bar near the speedway led to the shooting outside.

  • A venomous trend? Indian man gets life sentence for killing his wife with a cobra

    A man in India has been handed a double life sentence for murdering his wife with an unorthodox weapon: a highly venomous cobra.

  • White man appeals conviction for Black student's killing

    A white man serving a life sentence for stabbing a Black college student to death at a bus stop at the University of Maryland has asked the state’s second highest court to throw out his murder conviction. WTOP-FM reports that Sean Urbanski's attorneys argue that the trial judge shouldn't have allowed jurors to see or hear about racist memes that investigators found on Urbanski’s phone after he killed Lt. Richard Collins III in May 2017. Prince George's County prosecutors claimed the killing was a racially motivated hate crime.

  • Caught on camera - out of state murder, attempted murder suspects busted in NM

    Caught on camera - out of state murder, attempted murder suspects busted in NM

  • Search on for missing 5-year-old boy in Lincoln

    Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.

  • Cowboys’ Sham, ‘I have friends who are Holocaust survivors. Tell them it didn’t happen.’

    The radio voices of the Cowboys and Rangers are enraged over a Southlake Carroll ISD administrator’s suggestion that “opposing” views of Holocaust should be taught.

  • Extreme misogynist incels are pledging support for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend and person of interest in her murder

    The so-called manosphere supports Brain Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who is a person of interest in her death.

  • 'The Only Exit': Where Soldiers Are Dying After Sexual Assaults

    SEOUL, South Korea — ​The soldiers were driving back to the South Korean air force base after dinner and drinks on March 2. In the back seat, Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram could be heard repeatedly begging her male colleague​, Master Sgt. Chang Dong-hoon, to stop sexually assaulting her. “Can you please stop ​it,” she said, according to the conversation recorded by the car’s dashboard camera. What came after was the latest example of South Korea’s persistent struggle to rid its military of sex crimes​,