Judge rules on lawsuit seeking to stop IL from ending cash bail. What does it mean?

A judge decided Wednesday that the law ending Illinois’ cash bail system in three days is unconstitutional.

That means it won’t go into effect in the counties involved in a lawsuit filed by county state’s attorneys offices, including those in Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties, according to the plaintiffs’ litigation team.

State officials said they plan to file an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court.

The law is known as the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act. It takes effect Jan. 1, changing the rules for detaining someone charged with a crime in a county jail before their trial.

Prosecutors and sheriffs representing more than 60 counties across the state, including the metro-east, had filed lawsuits arguing the SAFE-T Act violates the state Constitution. Their complaints were consolidated into a single lawsuit in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, announced his ruling Wednesday. The SAFE-T Act makes other changes to the criminal justice system, but Cunnington’s ruling concerned the changes to bail.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe stated in a news release Wednesday night that the ruling means the SAFE-T Act’s bail changes will not go into effect in the counties involved in the lawsuit.

Under the current system in Illinois, people charged with a crime can be released from jail if they can pay an amount of money set by a judge.

The intent of the SAFE-T Act is to detain people accused of crimes only if they are considered a danger to others or a flight risk. Supporters of the law note that, with a cash bail system, people could be unnecessarily jailed because they can’t afford to pay their bond.

Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act in a January 2021 lame duck session and have amended it three times since.

Opponents criticized the law during 2022 election campaigns as a threat to public safety.

The state’s attorneys and sheriffs who sued to repeal the SAFE-T Act argued:

Story continues

The SAFE-T Act doesn’t align with the Illinois Constitution, which they say suggests bail — the conditions of release before trial — has a monetary component.

It violates the separation of powers by restricting judges.

The Kankakee County judge agreed with them on those arguments.

They raised other legal concerns that the judge did not agree with, including: