Judge rules Lexington man can’t withdraw his guilty plea in a deadly shooting

A public defender was called to testify against his own former client in Fayette County court Monday after his client alleged he didn’t get adequate information before pleading guilty to a deadly shooting.

Attorney J. Parker Mincy found himself on the stand to testify about his work representing Juanyah Clay, 21, who pleaded guilty in March to first-degree manslaughter and possessing a controlled substance. Clay admitted guilt as part of a plea deal.

When he was expected to be sentenced in May, Clay told Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell he didn’t understand what he pleaded guilty to, and said he no longer wanted to accept the offer. But after a hearing Monday to determine whether or not Clay could withdraw his plea, Bunnell disagreed. Clay’s guilty plea remained in place. He’ll soon be sentenced to prison time.

Clay — who is now represented by attorney Chris Tracy and waived his attorney/client privilege with Mincy — was originally charged with murder, trafficking fentanyl, receiving a stolen gun, identity theft, carrying a concealed weapon and trafficking marijuana.

Plea deal reduced suspect’s charges, prison time

As part of the plea deal, the murder charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter and the fentanyl trafficking charge was amended to possessing a controlled substance. The charges of carrying a concealed weapon and trafficking marijuana were expected to be dismissed, according to court records.

Clay faced a total of 23 years in prison under his plea agreement, which included 18 years for manslaughter.

This deal was offered by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office at the end of 2022 after the case was mediated. Clay said he wouldn’t accept anything more than 15 years for manslaughter. He told Bunnell that Mincy never told him he’d get 18 years for manslaughter under the deal he accepted.

He also said he didn’t know he could request bond or evidence hearings.

“I didn’t realize what I was doing, I wanted to just go along because I was getting the nod from the lawyer,” Clay said. “I felt like he was working against me, not with me. ... I was lost, there was a lot of things I didn’t know I could do. I am a kid.”

Clay alleged he “zoned out” during his hearing when he pleaded guilty.

Judge: Defendant knew what he was pleading guilty to

Mincy disagreed. He said in court testimony that he tried to get Clay a sentence of 15 years for manslaughter, but prosecutors denied the counteroffer. Mincy also said he read the plea deal that prosecutors offered to Clay “word for word” and didn’t dictate answers for his client.

Mincy told Bunnell on Monday he discussed the offer, counter offer and rejection of the plea deal. He said did not believe his client was confused when he accepted it.

Bunnell agreed with Mincy, and told Clay she specifically went over the stipulations of the plea agreement with him before she accepted his guilty plea. She said she didn’t think Clay was “zoned out” or confused at any point.

Video footage was shown in court of the prior plea hearing. Clay can be heard admitting he killed the victim, 26-year-old Bryan Greene, whose body was found inside an apartment at 2800 Alumni Drive with gunshot wounds in January 2021.

“I disagree with your perception that Mr. Mincy was telling you how to answer the question,” she said.

Clay is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Thursday.