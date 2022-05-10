Judge rules Lexington mother accused of killing children to be held without bond

A Lexington mother accused of killing her children is being held in jail without bond after she made her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Nikki James, 43, is accused of killing Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5, one week ago. She faces two charges of murder – domestic violence, according to court records. She appeared in Fayette District Court Tuesday afternoon where she pleaded not guilty in front of Fayette District Judge T. Bruce Bell.

James was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on Monday after she was charged with the homicides on Tuesday, May 3.

According to reports from emergency responders, the two children died as a result of a “stabbing/cutting” incident on Rogers Road on May 2. Police said they were called to the area on Rogers Road and found three people suffering injuries. All were taken to the hospital, where the Fayette County Coroner’s office declared the two children dead.

James told witnesses she “killed her children,” according to an arrest citation filled out by Lexington police. Responding officers allegedly found James covered in blood outside of her apartment.

Nikki James, 43, entered a not-guilty plea at her arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

James is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. She’s being represented by the public defender’s office.

Reporter Chris Leach contributed to this story.

